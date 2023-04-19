The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog – Zero Punctuation

Video SeriesZero Punctuation

This week on Zero Punctuation, Yahtzee reviews The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog.

I have a restless soul as you know, one that can’t be held back by petty, earthly concepts like meeting a regular deadline, responsible parenting, healthy eating habits, not contaminating offshore marine life habitats, and as such I spent the majority of the last two weeks in Milwaukee hanging out with my D&D group. I only stumbled back home at midnight on Thursday with a fried cheese curd hangover and another arrest warrant on me from the coastguard and as such only had one day to play something for this week’s ZP. How thoughtful of SEGA to put out a new Sonic the Hedgehog game on April 1st that can be played in slightly less than the time it takes to watch this video. Plus it’s free, which means I have no right to complain about it. Aw, Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s cute that you genuinely believe that, he said, as he laced up his favourite curbstomping boots. You absolutely cannot fault the title of the Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog at least. I mean, what a beautifully eye-catching premise. Equally so had it been the title of a Youtube video essay about Sonic Team’s handling of the franchise from 2000 onwards. Or an item on my to-do list. The trailer was fucking masterful. First thing you see is Sonic’s big fat corpse. Ooh, someone’s been reading my dream journal.