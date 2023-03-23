This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee discusses the cycle of a bright-eyed game developer promising the moon and a million new features for its video game, only to release something much more basic and sterile, as seen in games like No Man’s Sky at launch (or any game ever made by Peter Molyneux). Just stop over-hyping games prior to launch.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

Like most people who spend an inordinate amount of time on YouTube, I love drama. I mean, why else would I review Hogwarts Legacy? I’ve been hanging around various cesspits online since before the turn of the millennium, and as such there’s something about classic internet drama videos that make me very nostalgic. And I’ve been watching a lot of amateur documentaries on doomed overambitious game projects, lately. It’s not just funny to watch overinflated egos crushed underfoot by reality, it’s also jolly instructive for someone with a foot in game development.

