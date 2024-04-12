All Trailblaze Missions in Honkai: Star Rail, Listed

With new story beats dropping every couple of weeks, Honkai: Star Rail is filled with Trailblaze Missions. You need to complete all of them if you want to keep up with current content and unlock new areas, so here’s a full list of them.
All Honkai: Star Rail Trailblaze Missions Listed
As of 2.1, there are missions in total. Content such as new areas, bosses and much more is unlocked by progressing through them, so make them your priority as much as possible. Missions are divided into Chapters, and completing all of a planet’s chapters unlocks its related Trailblaze Continuance Mission. You can check them at any time in-game by heading to Missions > Fate Atlas.
All Honkai: Star Rail Herta Space Station Traiblaze Missions
Herta Space Station has a single chapter with a total of 6 missions.
|Chapter
|Mission
|Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow
|Chaos in the Deep
|Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow
|Eye of the Storm
|Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow
|A Moment of Peace
|Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow
|Lingering Shadows
|Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow
|The Voyage Continues
|Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow
|Drifting Between the Stars
All Honkai: Star Rail Jarilo-VI Traiblaze Missions
Jarilo-VI has 2 chapters with a total of 22 missions.
|Chapter
|Mission
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|A Grand Cool Adventure
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|Travelers on a Winter Night
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|Everwinter Night
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|Hide-and-seek
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|The Eight and Final Rule
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|Ones Fallen into the Abyss (Requires Trailblaze Level 13 or higher)
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|A Sunset Rendezvous
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|The Past Will Return as an Avalanche
|
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|Lying in Rust
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|To Rot or to Burn
|In the Withering Wintry Night
|Not Good with Farewells
|In the Sweltering Morning Sun
|Cleanse in the Darkness Outside (Requires Trailblaze Level 24 or higher)
|In the Sweltering Morning Sun
|Unattainable Idol
|In the Sweltering Morning Sun
|Young Guard
|In the Sweltering Morning Sun
|Soldiers Stay Silent
|In the Sweltering Morning Sun
|The Stars Are Cold Toys
|In the Sweltering Morning Sun
|Roads to the Past Have Long Been Closed
|In the Sweltering Morning Sun
|In the Dangerous Muddy Swamp
|In the Sweltering Morning Sun
|No Time for Me, My Friend
|In the Sweltering Morning Sun
|Silent Galaxy
All Honkai: Star Rail Xianzhou Luofu Traiblaze Missions
The Xianzhou Luofu has 3 chapters with a total of 12 missions.
|Chapter
|Mission
|Windswept Wanderlust
|An Invitation Without Proffer (Requires Trailblaze Level 29 or higher)
|Windswept Wanderlust
|Amidst the Mara-Stuck
|Windswept Wanderlust
|Devising Stratagems
|Windswept Wanderlust
|The Hound Chases the Fox
|Windswept Wanderlust
|Stars Spun, Prescience Sprung
|Windswept Wanderlust
|New Friends Bring New Joy (Requires Trailblaze Level 34 or higher)
|Windswept Wanderlust
|Omniscient Inquiry of Arcana
|Windswept Wanderlust
|Wood Sprouts Anew, Fate Tilts Askew
|Windswept Wanderlust
|Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns
|Topclouded Towerthrust
|Desolate Depths of Despair (Requires Trailblaze Level 34 or higher)
|Topclouded Towerthrust
|A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant
|Karmic Clouds Faded, War Banners Folded
|Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead
All Honkai: Star Rail Penacony Traiblaze Missions
Penacony has a total of 2 Chapters and 18 missions with more on the way.
|Chapter
|Mission
|The Sound and the Fury
|Long Day’s Journey Into Night
|The Sound and the Fury
|The Youths Who Chase Dreams
|The Sound and the Fury
|Sleepless Night
|The Sound and the Fury
|Tales from the Golden Age
|The Sound and the Fury
|Good Omen, My Friend
|The Sound and the Fury
|Gentleness, the Name of Nocturne
|The Sound and the Fury
|Through a Glass Darkly
|The Sound and the Fury
|Should One Awake at Midnight
|The Sound and the Fury
|Whodunit
|Cat Among Pigeons
|The Devil in Velvet
|Cat Among Pigeons
|Lost Generation
|Cat Among Pigeons
|Double Indemnity
|Cat Among Pigeons
|When the Sacred Ginmill Closes
|Cat Among Pigeons
|Heaven is a Place on Earth
|Cat Among Pigeons
|Why Do the Heathen Rage?
|Cat Among Pigeons
|The Tell-Tale Heart
|Cat Among Pigeons
|All the Sad Tales
|Cat Among Pigeons
|A Walk Among the Tombstones
All Honkai: Star Rail Trailblaze Continuance Missions Listed
There are currently 14 Trailblaze Continuance missions available in the game. They’re often introduced as part of events but end up becoming permanent content. You need to complete the related planet’s main quest before tackling them, and most of them work in a very event-like flow.
|Chapter
|Missions
|Crown of the Mundane and Divine
|When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine
Mundane Troubles
|Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream
|Future Market (Prologue)
Future Market (I)
Future Market (II)
|A Foxian Tale of the Haunted
| Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie
Fyxestroll Gathering (I)
Twins
Fyxestroll Gathering (II)
Percipient
Fyxestroll Gathering (III)
Sword Essence
Fyxestroll Gathering (IV)
Foxian Dream
Have a happy trailblazing!