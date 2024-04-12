All Trailblaze Missions in Honkai: Star Rail, Listed

With new story beats dropping every couple of weeks, Honkai: Star Rail is filled with Trailblaze Missions. You need to complete all of them if you want to keep up with current content and unlock new areas, so here’s a full list of them.

All Honkai: Star Rail Trailblaze Missions Listed

As of 2.1, there are missions in total. Content such as new areas, bosses and much more is unlocked by progressing through them, so make them your priority as much as possible. Missions are divided into Chapters, and completing all of a planet’s chapters unlocks its related Trailblaze Continuance Mission. You can check them at any time in-game by heading to Missions > Fate Atlas.

All Honkai: Star Rail Herta Space Station Traiblaze Missions

Herta Space Station has a single chapter with a total of 6 missions.

Chapter Mission Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow Chaos in the Deep Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow Eye of the Storm Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow A Moment of Peace Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow Lingering Shadows Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow The Voyage Continues Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow Drifting Between the Stars

All Honkai: Star Rail Jarilo-VI Traiblaze Missions

Jarilo-VI has 2 chapters with a total of 22 missions.

Chapter Mission In the Withering Wintry Night A Grand Cool Adventure In the Withering Wintry Night Travelers on a Winter Night In the Withering Wintry Night Everwinter Night In the Withering Wintry Night You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide In the Withering Wintry Night Hide-and-seek In the Withering Wintry Night The Eight and Final Rule In the Withering Wintry Night Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge In the Withering Wintry Night Ones Fallen into the Abyss (Requires Trailblaze Level 13 or higher) In the Withering Wintry Night A Sunset Rendezvous In the Withering Wintry Night The Past Will Return as an Avalanche In the Withering Wintry Night Lying in Rust In the Withering Wintry Night To Rot or to Burn In the Withering Wintry Night Not Good with Farewells In the Sweltering Morning Sun Cleanse in the Darkness Outside (Requires Trailblaze Level 24 or higher) In the Sweltering Morning Sun Unattainable Idol In the Sweltering Morning Sun Young Guard In the Sweltering Morning Sun Soldiers Stay Silent In the Sweltering Morning Sun The Stars Are Cold Toys In the Sweltering Morning Sun Roads to the Past Have Long Been Closed In the Sweltering Morning Sun In the Dangerous Muddy Swamp In the Sweltering Morning Sun No Time for Me, My Friend In the Sweltering Morning Sun Silent Galaxy

All Honkai: Star Rail Xianzhou Luofu Traiblaze Missions

The Xianzhou Luofu has 3 chapters with a total of 12 missions.

Chapter Mission Windswept Wanderlust An Invitation Without Proffer (Requires Trailblaze Level 29 or higher) Windswept Wanderlust Amidst the Mara-Stuck Windswept Wanderlust Devising Stratagems Windswept Wanderlust The Hound Chases the Fox Windswept Wanderlust Stars Spun, Prescience Sprung Windswept Wanderlust New Friends Bring New Joy (Requires Trailblaze Level 34 or higher) Windswept Wanderlust Omniscient Inquiry of Arcana Windswept Wanderlust Wood Sprouts Anew, Fate Tilts Askew Windswept Wanderlust Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns Topclouded Towerthrust Desolate Depths of Despair (Requires Trailblaze Level 34 or higher) Topclouded Towerthrust A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant Karmic Clouds Faded, War Banners Folded Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead

All Honkai: Star Rail Penacony Traiblaze Missions

Penacony has a total of 2 Chapters and 18 missions with more on the way.

Chapter Mission The Sound and the Fury Long Day’s Journey Into Night The Sound and the Fury The Youths Who Chase Dreams The Sound and the Fury Sleepless Night The Sound and the Fury Tales from the Golden Age The Sound and the Fury Good Omen, My Friend The Sound and the Fury Gentleness, the Name of Nocturne The Sound and the Fury Through a Glass Darkly The Sound and the Fury Should One Awake at Midnight The Sound and the Fury Whodunit Cat Among Pigeons The Devil in Velvet Cat Among Pigeons Lost Generation Cat Among Pigeons Double Indemnity Cat Among Pigeons When the Sacred Ginmill Closes Cat Among Pigeons Heaven is a Place on Earth Cat Among Pigeons Why Do the Heathen Rage? Cat Among Pigeons The Tell-Tale Heart Cat Among Pigeons All the Sad Tales Cat Among Pigeons A Walk Among the Tombstones

All Honkai: Star Rail Trailblaze Continuance Missions Listed

There are currently 14 Trailblaze Continuance missions available in the game. They’re often introduced as part of events but end up becoming permanent content. You need to complete the related planet’s main quest before tackling them, and most of them work in a very event-like flow.

Chapter Missions Crown of the Mundane and Divine When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine

Mundane Troubles Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream Future Market (Prologue)

Future Market (I)

Future Market (II) A Foxian Tale of the Haunted Sojourners’ Ghastly Reverie

Fyxestroll Gathering (I)

Twins

Fyxestroll Gathering (II)

Percipient

Fyxestroll Gathering (III)

Sword Essence

Fyxestroll Gathering (IV)

Foxian Dream

Have a happy trailblazing!

