Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Wild Spawns, Research Rewards, & Pokemon Debuts

Pokemon GO introduced the World of Wonders season, which tailors the in-game experience to your real-world location and is everything you need to know about the next three months in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders starts on March 1, 2024, at 10 AM and ends on June 1, 2024, at 10 AM local time. However, there will be several week or weekend events sprinkled throughout the season.

New Pokemon Debuts & Shadow Pokemon Debuts

Over the course of the Season, several new Pokemon will make their Pokemon GO debut. These include Mythical, Shadow Legendary, and Generation 9 Pokemon. Below is a list of every Pokemon confirmed to make its Pokemon GO debut during the World of Wonders:

New Pokemon

Pokemon How To Get

Charcadet Hatch from 2k, 5k, or 10k Eggs during Horizons event

Hatch from 10k eggs after Horizons event

Ceruledge Evolve Charcadet by having Charcadet as your buddy and defeating 30 Ghost-type Pokemon in battle

Armarouge Evolve Charcadet by having Charcadet as your buddy and defeating 30 Psychic-type Pokemon in battle

Captain Hat Pikachu Rare spawn in the wild

Poipole Reward for completing the World of Wonders Special Research

Naganadel Evolve Poipole

Shadow Pokemon Debuts

Pokemon How To Get

Shadow Raikou Battle in 5-star Shadow Raids on Saturday/Sunday

Shadow Entei Battle in 5-star Shadow Raids on Saturday/Sunday

Shadow Suicune Battle in 5-star Shadow Raids on Saturday/Sunday

World of Wonders Pokemon GO Community Days

There are four Pokemon GO Community planned to take place during the World of Wonders season (three normal and one classic). Here is everything we know about the Community Day events.

Pokemon Date & Time

??? Saturday, March 16

2-5 PM Local Time

??? Sunday, April 7

2-5 PM Local Time

??? Saturday, April 20

2-5 PM Local Time

??? Sunday, May 19

2-5 PM Local Time

Research Breakthrough Encounters

The following Pokemon can appear when completing a Research Breakthrough in Pokemon GO during the World of Wonders season.



Hisuian Sneasel

Goomy

Jangmo-o

Furfrou

Sandygast

Dubwool

Wild Spawns & Habitats

Different Pokemon will appear in various parts of the world as the World of Wonders season progresses. Here are all of the habitats in Pokemon GO and which Pokemon will spawn in each one.

City Spawns



Togetic

Gardevoir

Delcatty

Gulpin

Stunky

Purrloin

Scraggy



Forest Spawns



Jumpluff

Absol

Elgyem

Phantump

Dewpider

Fomantis

Pawmi



Mountain Spawns



Magcargo

Phanpy

Nosepass

Medicham

Duskull

Carbink

Noibat



Beach & Water Spawns



Quagsire

Shuckle

Surskit

Clamperl

Inkay

Clauncher

Tadbulb



Northern Hemisphere Spawns



Hisuian Growlithe

Mawile

Bagon

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Litleo



Southern Hemisphere Spawns



Hisuian Voltorb

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Skarmory

Larvitar

Electrike



Egg Pool – 2k, 5k, 7k, & 10K Eggs

Here are all of the Pokemon you can hatch from 2k, 5k, 7k, and 10k eggs during the Pokemon GO World of Wonders season.

2k Eggs



Togepi

Gothita

Solosis

Larvesta

Fletchling

5k Eggs



Lickitung

Sableye

Roggenrola

Larvesta

Skrelp

7k Eggs



Alolan Vulpix

Galarian Slowpoke

Glalarian Farfetch’d

Paldean Wooper

Galarian Stunfisk

10k Eggs



Larvesta

Goomy

Turtonator

Charcadet

Frigibax

World of Wonder Seasonal Bonuses

The World of Wonder season comes with a few in-game bonus effects that will last the entire season.

Increased damage dealt by Pokémon participating in raids with Friends

One additional free Raid Pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased XP for defeating one-star and three-star Raids, including one-star and three-star Shadow Raids

That’s everything we know about the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO for now. We will continue to update this piece as Niantic releases more information.