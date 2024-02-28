Category:
Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Wild Spawns, Research Rewards, & Pokemon Debuts

Published: Feb 28, 2024 11:01 am
pokemon go world of wonders season (1)

Pokemon GO introduced the World of Wonders season, which tailors the in-game experience to your real-world location and is everything you need to know about the next three months in Pokemon GO.

Table of contents

World of Wonders Start Date & End Date

Pokemon GO World of Wonders starts on March 1, 2024, at 10 AM and ends on June 1, 2024, at 10 AM local time. However, there will be several week or weekend events sprinkled throughout the season.

New Pokemon Debuts & Shadow Pokemon Debuts

Over the course of the Season, several new Pokemon will make their Pokemon GO debut. These include Mythical, Shadow Legendary, and Generation 9 Pokemon. Below is a list of every Pokemon confirmed to make its Pokemon GO debut during the World of Wonders:

New Pokemon

PokemonHow To Get
charcadet
Charcadet		Hatch from 2k, 5k, or 10k Eggs during Horizons event
Hatch from 10k eggs after Horizons event
ceruledge
Ceruledge		Evolve Charcadet by having Charcadet as your buddy and defeating 30 Ghost-type Pokemon in battle
armarouge
Armarouge		Evolve Charcadet by having Charcadet as your buddy and defeating 30 Psychic-type Pokemon in battle
captain hat pikachu
Captain Hat Pikachu		Rare spawn in the wild
poipole
Poipole		Reward for completing the World of Wonders Special Research

Naganadel		Evolve Poipole

Shadow Pokemon Debuts

PokemonHow To Get
shiny raikou
Shadow Raikou		Battle in 5-star Shadow Raids on Saturday/Sunday
shiny entei
Shadow Entei		Battle in 5-star Shadow Raids on Saturday/Sunday
shiny suicune
Shadow Suicune		Battle in 5-star Shadow Raids on Saturday/Sunday

World of Wonders Pokemon GO Community Days

There are four Pokemon GO Community planned to take place during the World of Wonders season (three normal and one classic). Here is everything we know about the Community Day events.

PokemonDate & Time
unknown pokemon
???		Saturday, March 16
2-5 PM Local Time
unknown pokemon
???		Sunday, April 7
2-5 PM Local Time
unknown pokemon
???		Saturday, April 20
2-5 PM Local Time
unknown pokemon
???		Sunday, May 19
2-5 PM Local Time

Research Breakthrough Encounters

The following Pokemon can appear when completing a Research Breakthrough in Pokemon GO during the World of Wonders season.

hisuian-sneasel
Hisuian Sneasel		goomy
Goomy		jangmo-o
Jangmo-o
furfrou
Furfrou
Sandygast		dubwool
Dubwool

Wild Spawns & Habitats

Different Pokemon will appear in various parts of the world as the World of Wonders season progresses. Here are all of the habitats in Pokemon GO and which Pokemon will spawn in each one.

City Spawns

togetic
Togetic		gardevoir
Gardevoir		delcatty
Delcatty		gulpin
Gulpin
stunky
Stunky		purrloin
Purrloin		scraggy
Scraggy

Forest Spawns

jumpluff
Jumpluff		absol
Absol		elgyem
Elgyem		phantump
Phantump
dewpider
Dewpider		fomantis
Fomantis		pawmi
Pawmi

Mountain Spawns

magcargo
Magcargo		phanpy
Phanpy		nosepass
Nosepass		medicham
Medicham
duskull
Duskull		carbink
Carbink		noibat
Noibat

Beach & Water Spawns

quagsire
Quagsire		shuckle
Shuckle		surskit
Surskit		clamperl
Clamperl
inkay
Inkay		clauncher
Clauncher		tadbulb
Tadbulb

Northern Hemisphere Spawns

growlithe-hisuian
Hisuian Growlithe		mawile
Mawile		bagon
Bagon		snivy
Snivy
tepig
Tepig		oshawott
Oshawott		litleo
Litleo

Southern Hemisphere Spawns

voltorb-hisuian
Hisuian Voltorb		chikorita
Chikorita		cyndaquil
Cyndaquil		totodile
Totodile
skarmory
Skarmory		larvitar
Larvitar		electrike
Electrike

Egg Pool – 2k, 5k, 7k, & 10K Eggs

Here are all of the Pokemon you can hatch from 2k, 5k, 7k, and 10k eggs during the Pokemon GO World of Wonders season.

2k Eggs

togepi
Togepi		gothita
Gothita		solosis
Solosis		larvesta
Larvesta		fletchling
Fletchling

5k Eggs

lickitung
Lickitung		sableye
Sableye		roggenrola
Roggenrola		larvesta
Larvesta		skrelp
Skrelp

7k Eggs

alolan-vulpix
Alolan Vulpix		galarian-slowpoke
Galarian Slowpoke		farfetchd-galarian
Glalarian Farfetch’d		wooper-paldean
Paldean Wooper		galarian-stunfisk
Galarian Stunfisk

10k Eggs

larvesta
Larvesta		goomy
Goomy		turtonator
Turtonator		charcadet
Charcadet		frigibax
Frigibax

World of Wonder Seasonal Bonuses

The World of Wonder season comes with a few in-game bonus effects that will last the entire season.

  • Increased damage dealt by Pokémon participating in raids with Friends
  • One additional free Raid Pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs
  • Increased XP for defeating one-star and three-star Raids, including one-star and three-star Shadow Raids

That’s everything we know about the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO for now. We will continue to update this piece as Niantic releases more information.

Read Article How to Make Music in Infinite Craft
Music in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Music in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to Beat 7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Venusaur with the Ground Tera Type in a 7-Star Tera Raid
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat 7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe Feb 28, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (February 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 28, 2024
