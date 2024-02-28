Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Wild Spawns, Research Rewards, & Pokemon Debuts

Pokemon GO introduced the World of Wonders season, which tailors the in-game experience to your real-world location and is everything you need to know about the next three months in Pokemon GO.
Table of contents
- World of Wonders Start Date & End Date
- New Pokemon Debuts & Shadow Pokemon Debuts
- World of Wonders Pokemon GO Community Days
- Research Breakthrough Encounters
- Wild Spawns & Habitats
- Egg Pool – 2k, 5k, 7k, & 10K Eggs
- World of Wonder Seasonal Bonuses
World of Wonders Start Date & End Date
Pokemon GO World of Wonders starts on March 1, 2024, at 10 AM and ends on June 1, 2024, at 10 AM local time. However, there will be several week or weekend events sprinkled throughout the season.
New Pokemon Debuts & Shadow Pokemon Debuts
Over the course of the Season, several new Pokemon will make their Pokemon GO debut. These include Mythical, Shadow Legendary, and Generation 9 Pokemon. Below is a list of every Pokemon confirmed to make its Pokemon GO debut during the World of Wonders:
New Pokemon
|Pokemon
|How To Get
Charcadet
|Hatch from 2k, 5k, or 10k Eggs during Horizons event
Hatch from 10k eggs after Horizons event
Ceruledge
|Evolve Charcadet by having Charcadet as your buddy and defeating 30 Ghost-type Pokemon in battle
Armarouge
|Evolve Charcadet by having Charcadet as your buddy and defeating 30 Psychic-type Pokemon in battle
Captain Hat Pikachu
|Rare spawn in the wild
Poipole
|Reward for completing the World of Wonders Special Research
Naganadel
|Evolve Poipole
Shadow Pokemon Debuts
|Pokemon
|How To Get
Shadow Raikou
|Battle in 5-star Shadow Raids on Saturday/Sunday
Shadow Entei
|Battle in 5-star Shadow Raids on Saturday/Sunday
Shadow Suicune
|Battle in 5-star Shadow Raids on Saturday/Sunday
World of Wonders Pokemon GO Community Days
There are four Pokemon GO Community planned to take place during the World of Wonders season (three normal and one classic). Here is everything we know about the Community Day events.
|Pokemon
|Date & Time
???
|Saturday, March 16
2-5 PM Local Time
???
|Sunday, April 7
2-5 PM Local Time
???
|Saturday, April 20
2-5 PM Local Time
???
|Sunday, May 19
2-5 PM Local Time
Research Breakthrough Encounters
The following Pokemon can appear when completing a Research Breakthrough in Pokemon GO during the World of Wonders season.
Hisuian Sneasel
Goomy
Jangmo-o
Furfrou
Sandygast
Dubwool
Wild Spawns & Habitats
Different Pokemon will appear in various parts of the world as the World of Wonders season progresses. Here are all of the habitats in Pokemon GO and which Pokemon will spawn in each one.
City Spawns
Togetic
Gardevoir
Delcatty
Gulpin
Stunky
Purrloin
Scraggy
Forest Spawns
Jumpluff
Absol
Elgyem
Phantump
Dewpider
Fomantis
Pawmi
Mountain Spawns
Magcargo
Phanpy
Nosepass
Medicham
Duskull
Carbink
Noibat
Beach & Water Spawns
Quagsire
Shuckle
Surskit
Clamperl
Inkay
Clauncher
Tadbulb
Northern Hemisphere Spawns
Hisuian Growlithe
Mawile
Bagon
Snivy
Tepig
Oshawott
Litleo
Southern Hemisphere Spawns
Hisuian Voltorb
Chikorita
Cyndaquil
Totodile
Skarmory
Larvitar
Electrike
Egg Pool – 2k, 5k, 7k, & 10K Eggs
Here are all of the Pokemon you can hatch from 2k, 5k, 7k, and 10k eggs during the Pokemon GO World of Wonders season.
2k Eggs
Togepi
Gothita
Solosis
Larvesta
Fletchling
5k Eggs
Lickitung
Sableye
Roggenrola
Larvesta
Skrelp
7k Eggs
Alolan Vulpix
Galarian Slowpoke
Glalarian Farfetch’d
Paldean Wooper
Galarian Stunfisk
10k Eggs
Larvesta
Goomy
Turtonator
Charcadet
Frigibax
World of Wonder Seasonal Bonuses
The World of Wonder season comes with a few in-game bonus effects that will last the entire season.
- Increased damage dealt by Pokémon participating in raids with Friends
- One additional free Raid Pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs
- Increased XP for defeating one-star and three-star Raids, including one-star and three-star Shadow Raids
That’s everything we know about the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO for now. We will continue to update this piece as Niantic releases more information.