Pokemon GO Players Terrified World of Wonders Season Will Be Kanto Focused

Niantic just announced the next Pokemon GO Season, which is set to start on March 1, 2024, but players are terrified that the World of Wonders may be another event focused on the overused Kanto region.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Teaser Leaves Players Distraught

Introducing the next Season in #PokemonGO…

World of Wonders! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/f3z909mr7j — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 26, 2024

On February 26, Niantic posted the first teaser trailer for the World of Wonders season to the official Pokemon GO X account. The 15-second clip opened with a Nidoran male followed by a sky full of flying Pokemon from the Kanto region. A wormhole appeared a few seconds later, and the video ended with the title card and the dates for the season.

While a few players are excited about the prospect of new Ultra Beasts, hinted at via the wormhole, a more significant portion of comments were vocal about their distaste for Kanto Pokemon.

“I hope it’s not three months of only Kanto Pokémon,” user Jeroen026 wrote. Another comment from Outranked read, “Surely it’s not a gen 1 season… right…?”

Concern only grew once players discovered an in-game message regarding the World of Wonders: “Let’s Rediscover is together.” A screenshot of the message was posted to the TheSilphRoad subreddit, where players offered their best guesses for what it could mean.

“‘Rediscover’ makes me think Kanto focused, great…” commented Callie-Rose. Others pointed out that only Kanto Pokemon were shown in the trailer and that Niantic has an affinity toward Gen 1, as they’d been featured in events time and time again.

But there have been a few trainers looking on the bright side of a potential Kanto event. It could spell the return of Mewtwo or, for one trainer in particular, the resurgence of Cowboy Hat Caterpie.

That said, the only concrete details we’ve been provided are the start date and name for the World of Wonders season. Hopefully, players will learn a lot more about the event during the Pokemon Presents on February 27.