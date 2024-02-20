How To Watch Pokemon Presents & What To Expect on Pokemon Day 2024

Pokemon Day 2024 is right around the corner, and a Pokemon Presents with information regarding upcoming games will be the highlight of the event. However, there’s plenty more for Pokemon fans to dive into during the franchise’s birthday.

Will there be a Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2024?

Yes, The Pokemon Company announced there will be a Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2024. No other information was provided other than the date and time.

When is the Pokemon Presents 2024?

The Pokemon Presents stream will start at 9 AM EST/ 6 AM PST on February 27, 2024. While we don’t know how long the presentation will be, previous Pokemon Presents have lasted between 20 to 30 minutes.

How To Watch Pokemon Presents February 2024

The Pokemon Presents will air on the official Pokemon YouTube Channel. When the video or premier countdown is live, we will provide an embedded link directly to the presentation.

What can you expect from the Pokemon Presents 2024?

While there haven’t been many hints given from the Pokemon Company as to what fans can expect from the franchise in 2024, there have been some inklings online. In addition to the rumors, we have our own theories for what you can expect from Pokemon this year.

It’s practically a given that we will receive a flurry of updates about preexisting spinoff titles, including Pokemon Unite, Cafe REMIX, Pokemon Master, and Pokemon Sleep. But players really want to know about the new titles.

Again, take this info with a grain of salt, but players are convinced we’ll see some sort of Black & White remakes. These beliefs stem from a couple of “teasers” Pokemon posted to their X (formerly Twitter) account on February 3.

That said, with so many different remake possibilities, we will have to wait and see whether they are faithful like Brilliant Diamond, innovative like Let’s GO Pikachu, or a fresh take like Legends Arceus.

In-Game Pokemon Day 2024 Celebrations

In addition to the Pokemon Presents, fans can expect in-game events or activities for most, if not all, of the Pokemon spin-offs. While we haven’t heard many specifics, the 2023 celebration included events for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Pokemon UNITE, Master’s EX, and Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO players in New York City can enjoy an IRL celebration at the Empire State Building along with exclusive timed research tasks in-game. These tasks will only be available to those who visit the event Pokemon on February 27.