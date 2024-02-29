Pokemon GO Battle League: World of Wonders Season Schedule

New seasons in Pokemon GO bring changes to the GO Battle League, including a brand new schedule of events. There’s plenty to keep track of with the leagues, cups, and bonuses for the season, not to mention forbidden Pokemon.

At the start of the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO, trainers’ ranks in the GO Battle League will be reset. They’ll have to climb their way back up the ranks if they want those accolades. We’ve got the schedule for the next few months to help you plan your battles accordingly.

When Does the Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Season Start?

Image via Niantic

The World of Wonders season in the GO Battle League will begin on March 1 2024 and end on May 31 2024. This lines up with the rest of the seasonal theme for World of Wonders in Pokemon GO.

When the new season begins, trainers will receive their GO Battle League end-of-season rewards. You can grab these from the battle screen. In addition, all trainer ranks will be reset, meaning we’re all starting back at square one. The requirements for ranking up will be the same as in previous seasons.

Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Full Season Schedule

Image via Niantic

The GO Battle League operates on a week-to-week schedule, with different leagues and cups for every week throughout the season.

There are three main tiers for GO Battle League: Great, Ultra, and Master. In addition, each season brings some special cups that have different rules to keep things interesting and force trainers to come up with new strategies. This season, we’ll have the Electric Cup, Spring Cup, Jungle Cup, and two different Catch Cups. Each one has different rules for which Pokemon types can participate, and certain Pokemon are banned entirely.

Here’s the full schedule so you can prep your battle strategy and power up those Pokemon.