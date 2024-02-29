Category:
Guides
Video Games

Pokemon GO Battle League: World of Wonders Season Schedule

Players will soon have the chance to climb the ranks in a new season for the Pokemon GO Battle League. Here's the full schedule of events.
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 02:20 pm
Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Season Update
Image via Niantic

New seasons in Pokemon GO bring changes to the GO Battle League, including a brand new schedule of events. There’s plenty to keep track of with the leagues, cups, and bonuses for the season, not to mention forbidden Pokemon.

Recommended Videos

At the start of the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO, trainers’ ranks in the GO Battle League will be reset. They’ll have to climb their way back up the ranks if they want those accolades. We’ve got the schedule for the next few months to help you plan your battles accordingly.

When Does the Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Season Start?

Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Season
Image via Niantic

The World of Wonders season in the GO Battle League will begin on March 1 2024 and end on May 31 2024. This lines up with the rest of the seasonal theme for World of Wonders in Pokemon GO.

When the new season begins, trainers will receive their GO Battle League end-of-season rewards. You can grab these from the battle screen. In addition, all trainer ranks will be reset, meaning we’re all starting back at square one. The requirements for ranking up will be the same as in previous seasons.

Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Full Season Schedule

Pokemon GO Battle League Schedule World of Wonders Season
Image via Niantic

The GO Battle League operates on a week-to-week schedule, with different leagues and cups for every week throughout the season.

There are three main tiers for GO Battle League: Great, Ultra, and Master. In addition, each season brings some special cups that have different rules to keep things interesting and force trainers to come up with new strategies. This season, we’ll have the Electric Cup, Spring Cup, Jungle Cup, and two different Catch Cups. Each one has different rules for which Pokemon types can participate, and certain Pokemon are banned entirely.

Here’s the full schedule so you can prep your battle strategy and power up those Pokemon.

DatesGO Battle League Events
March 1-March 8Great League

Electric Cup: Great League Edition
March 8-March 15Ultra League

Spring Cup: Great League Edition
March 15-March 22*Master League

Spring Cup: Great League Edition
March 22-March 29*Great League

Ultra League

Master League
March 29-April 5Great League

Ultra Premier League
April 3-April 72024 Pokemon Europe International Championship Bonuses Active
April 5-April 12Ultra League

Jungle Cup: Great League Edition
April 12-April 19*Master League

Jungle Cup: Great League Edition
April 26-May 3Great League

Master Premier League
May 3-May 10Ultra League

Great League Remix
May 4-May 5GO Battle Weekend Bonuses Active
May 10-May 17Master League

Great League Remix
May 17-May 24Catch Cup: Little Edition

Catch Cup: Great League Edition
May 24-May 31Great League

Ultra League

Master League
Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
related content
Read Article Full Junon Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
An image from FF7 Rebirth (FF7 Rebirth) showing Junon as part of a guide on how to fast travel in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Full Junon Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Litten Community Day: Date, Featured Attack, and Event Bonuses
Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Details
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Litten Community Day: Date, Featured Attack, and Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Make Football in Infinite Craft
Football in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Football in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Full Junon Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
An image from FF7 Rebirth (FF7 Rebirth) showing Junon as part of a guide on how to fast travel in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Full Junon Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Litten Community Day: Date, Featured Attack, and Event Bonuses
Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Details
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Litten Community Day: Date, Featured Attack, and Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Make Football in Infinite Craft
Football in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Football in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 29, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.