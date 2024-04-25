Eve and her drone in Stellar Blade
How to Upgrade the Drone in Stellar Blade

Adam’s drone starts with nothing but a scan function In Stellar Blade, but it soon becomes one of Eve’s most important assets. Not only does the complements her abilities, but it becomes crucial for unlocking new gameplay features. Here’s how to upgrade the Drone in Stellar Blade.

How to Upgrade Adam’s Drone in Stellar Blade

The Drone Upgrades Available in Stellar Blade
Screenshot by The Escapist

To begin upgrading your Drone, you must first reach the city of Xion and progress the main story until you’re about to leave the city. You’ll first meet Lily after defeating the Gigas boss. After you’re about to leave Xion, a cutscene with Lily near Adam’s ship will play out where she introduces the Drone upgrade options via Repair Consoles.

How to Use Repair Consoles to Upgrade Adam’s Drone

Once you’ve unlocked the ability to upgrade your Drone, find a Repair Console at any rest point or at Lily’s workshop. After that, interact with it and do the following:

  1. Activate the console and open the menu.
  2. Navigate to the Drone tab.
  3. Choose the upgrade you want by selecting the corresponding block.
  4. If you have sufficient Drone Upgrade Modules, confirm your selection to apply the upgrade.

Where to Find Drone Upgrade Modules

Drone Upgrade Modules are essential for enhancing your Drone’s capabilities. You can acquire these modules by:

  • Destroying small robots that explode when hit multiple times.
  • Inside chests scattered throughout the game.

I recommend constantly using the scan function when exploring the world of Stellar Blade. There are many chests and destructible boxes hidden under water, in the vegetation, or behind a corner that you might have missed. Note that you must upgrade the drone to open high-security chests, so it might be a good idea to unlock that upgrade first.

I’ve found quite a lot of these little droids just by exploring the many locations you have to visit throughout the game. They work a lot like Crystal Lizards in Dark Souls, but they are much easier to chase and destroy. So, if you see a little drone running away, chase it and strike it until it burst to get your Drone Upgrade Modules.

If you’re looking for more, read our review of Stellar Blade. The game is out now.

Stellar Blade
