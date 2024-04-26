How to Open High-Security Chests in Stellar Blade

During your adventures in Stellar Blade, you may encounter high-security chests that Eve cannot initially open. These chests hold valuable rewards and rare items. Here’s a guide on how to unlock these high-security chests in Stellar Blade.

How to Unlock High-Security Chests in Stellar Blade

To open high-security chests in Stellar Blade, players must upgrade their drone with the Hacking Tool. This tool is essential for accessing chests sealed with a high-security hologram. Initially, these chests are inaccessible, but once you have the Hacking Tool, your drone can automatically unlock them as you approach.

High-security chests can contain useful things like Nano Materials or Polymers, but they often contain way more important items. You should do your best to remember where these are located so you can return once your drone can unlock them.

How to Unlock and Use the Hacking Tool

In order to upgrade your hacking tool, you must first meet Lily. This will happen right after you defeat Gigas, an enormous Alpha Naytiba. She will set up a workshop in Xion and transform your drone into a gun. This upgrade happens automatically as part of the main storyline, about 5 to 10 hours into the game, depending on how much side content you explore.

However, the Hacking Tool is not merely handed to you. It must be purchased from Lily using a Drone Upgrade Module. These modules are typically earned by defeating small spherical robots that attempt to escape when you approach.

Once you have the required modules, visit Lily to purchase the upgrade. With the Hacking Tool installed, your drone gains the ability to decode and open the high-security chests scattered throughout the game’s environment.

These chests, marked by a distinctive police tape-like hologram, contain valuable items and resources. As you approach these chests with the Hacking Tool active, the drone automatically engages, scans, and unlocks them, allowing you to open them effortlessly.

