How to Farm Nano Elements in Stellar Blade

Published: Apr 25, 2024 12:30 pm

Nano Elements are essential for crafting powerful Exospines that enhance Eve’s abilities in Stellar Blade. These elements can be acquired through several methods. So, whether you’re upgrading your gear or simply stocking up, here are the most effective ways to collect Nano Elements in Stellar Blade.

Best Ways to Farm Nano Elements in Stellar Blade

The best way to easily acquire Nano Elements is by purchasing them from a merchant in Xion. However, there’s always a chance you can find all the Nano Materials you are looking for when opening crates. We’ve outlined both methods below.

Where to Buy Nano Materials in Stellar Blade

After defeating the Gigas boss, you’ll gain access to the city of Xion, where merchants sell the Nano Materials needed for crafting Exospines. The cost varies based on the rarity of the Nano Material you are looking for, but you can always acquire more money by revisiting previously cleared areas and killing the Naytiba there.

How to Search Crates for Nano Materials

The crates scattered throughout Stellar Blade often have valuable items, including Nano Elements. To ensure you don’t miss any:

  • Continuously use the Scan feature to detect these crates.
  • Upgrade your scanning ability to increase its effectiveness and range.

Venturing off the main paths can lead to lucrative finds. Pay attention to less-traveled areas that might hide valuable crates, especially those containing Exospine and Suit upgrades. These hidden spots are often easy to miss, making them excellent sources of rare Nano Materials.

Not only can Crates provide a steady supply of Nano Materials, but they might also contain other crucial items. Some might have ammunition in them, which might be particularly useful if you use the Drone gun a lot. Keep in mind that you won’t always be able to open any crate or chest you find. High-Security chests require a Drone upgrade before they can be unlocked.

If you’re looking for more, read our review of Stellar Blade. The game is out now.

