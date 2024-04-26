How to Farm Polymer Materials in Stellar Blade

Polymers are essential to unlock Eve’s outfits in Stellar Blade. This guide will show you the most effective ways to gather Polymer Materials, ensuring that you have ample resources to enhance Eve’s wardrobe.

Best Ways to Get Polymer Materials in Stellar Blade

The fastest and most reliable way to get Polymer Materials is by purchasing them from vendors in the city of Xion. Moreover, you can find these items while exploring the environment, much like farming Nano Elements.

As you advance in the game, you’ll naturally reach Xion, the last populated city on Earth. Once there, you’ll have the opportunity to acquire Polymer from local merchants. These vendors offer Polymer in various grades: standard, advanced, and extreme. Each grade is essential for crafting different Nano Suit upgrades.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Regularly activating the Scan feature by pressing the PS5 touchpad is vital for detecting hidden crates scattered across the game’s landscape. Not only do these crates contain Polymer Materials, but they might also hold other essential items. Reaching these crates might involve solving minor puzzles or executing precise platforming maneuvers. Once accessed, the crates release Polymer, among other resources, making frequent scans and exploration off the beaten path worthwhile.

In addition to traditional methods, always be on the lookout for less obvious spots that might hide these valuable crates and chests. Upgrading your scanning abilities can enhance the range and effectiveness, helping you spot resources from further away and in hidden locations.

For those who utilize the Drone gun extensively, it’s worth noting that some crates cannot be opened unless you upgrade Adam’s Drone. These crates are known as High-Security Crates. So, if you see one of them, remember where they are and return to them once you have the proper upgrades installed. High-security crates are extremely valuable in Stellar Blade. Not only can they provide Polymer Materials, but they can also contain ammunition, Nano Elements, and other upgrades.

