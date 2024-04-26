How to Unlock All Outfits in Stellar Blade

In Stellar Blade, players can customize Eve’s appearance with various outfits, each requiring different methods to unlock. This guide details how to obtain all available outfits, whether through purchase, exploration, or completing specific tasks.
All Outfits in Stellar Blade and How to Unlock Them
Each outfit in Stellar Blade has a different requirement. Some can be purchased, while others are rewards for completing certain tasks, as you can see in the table below:
|Outfit
|How to Get It
|Skin Suit
|Default – Deselect current outfit.
|Planet Diving Suit (7th)
|Default – Eve’s initial outfit.
|Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2
|Eidos 7 – Located in a crate after descending the monorail steps.
|Red Passion
|Eidos 7 – Found at a construction site; use crane to access.
|Wasteland Adventurer
|Eidos 7 – Reachable after draining water in the Flooded Commercial Plaza.
|Planet Diving Suit (2nd)
|Xion – Purchase from Roxanne after increasing her affinity to level 2.
|Orca Exploration Suit
|Xion – Available from Roxanne at affinity level 2.
|Keyhole Dress
|Xion – Unlock at Roxanne’s affinity level 3.
|Cybernetic Dress
|Xion – Buy from Roxanne.
|Moutan Peony
|Xion – Available from Roxanne at affinity level 3.
|Racer’s High
|Wasteland – Located below cliffside paths near the Solar Tower.
|Holiday Rabbit
|Wasteland – After defeating the Corrupter Naytiba, near NPC D1G-g2r.
|Cyber Magician
|Wasteland – Past the payphone waypoint, complete a shooting challenge.
|Sporty Yellow
|Wasteland – In the Forbidden Area post-Brute boss fight.
|Daily Knitted Dress
|Matrix 11 – Inside a train after a cutscene with Skull enemies.
|Daily Mascot
|Matrix 11 – In the Underground Sewer, accessible after a monster attack.
|Fluffy Bear
|Matrix 11/Xion – Reward for the “Memories in the Doll” side quest given by Jett.
|Daily Biker
|Xion – Purchase from Lyle after completing the “Stolen Treasure” quest.
|Black Full Dress
|Xion – Available from Lyle at affinity level 2.
|Junk Mechanic
|Xion – Purchase from Lyle at affinity level 3.
|Daily Denim
|Xion – Buy from Lyle at affinity level 3.
|Daily Sailor
|Great Desert – Located in a ruined building at Twin Rocks camp.
|Sky Ace
|Great Desert – Reward from the “Encounter” side quest.
|Blue Monsoon
|Great Desert – From the “Precious Treasure” bulletin board assignment.
|Planet Diving Suit (3rd)
|Great Desert (Abyss Levoire) – In a side room with a laser trap.
|Prototype Planet Diving Suit
|Xion – Buy from Roxanne after the main Great Desert objectives.
|Black Pearl
|Collect all 49 cans throughout the game.
While striving to unlock the Nano Suits, keep in mind that they are purely cosmetic and do not provide any stat boosts to Eve. However, the skin suit is actually a hidden hard mode that removes Eve’s shield and makes the game more challenging as a consequence.
Crafting and Materials
Most outfits in Stellar Blade can be worn immediately upon acquisition. However, some require crafting with Polymer Materials at a Repair Console. These materials can be collected throughout the game or purchased.
New Game Plus and Alternate Colorways
After completing Stellar Blade for the first time, New Game Plus becomes available. There are 34 new outfits to unlock in this mode, although most of them are color variations of outfits available during your first playthrough.
The game is out now.