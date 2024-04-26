Eve's Wearing a Chinese Dress in Xion
How to Unlock All Outfits in Stellar Blade

Published: Apr 25, 2024

In Stellar Blade, players can customize Eve’s appearance with various outfits, each requiring different methods to unlock. This guide details how to obtain all available outfits, whether through purchase, exploration, or completing specific tasks.

All Outfits in Stellar Blade and How to Unlock Them

Eve's Chinese Dress
Screenshot by The Escapist

Each outfit in Stellar Blade has a different requirement. Some can be purchased, while others are rewards for completing certain tasks, as you can see in the table below:

OutfitHow to Get It
Skin SuitDefault – Deselect current outfit.
Planet Diving Suit (7th)Default – Eve’s initial outfit.
Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2Eidos 7 – Located in a crate after descending the monorail steps.
Red PassionEidos 7 – Found at a construction site; use crane to access.
Wasteland AdventurerEidos 7 – Reachable after draining water in the Flooded Commercial Plaza.
Planet Diving Suit (2nd)Xion – Purchase from Roxanne after increasing her affinity to level 2.
Orca Exploration SuitXion – Available from Roxanne at affinity level 2.
Keyhole DressXion – Unlock at Roxanne’s affinity level 3.
Cybernetic DressXion – Buy from Roxanne.
Moutan PeonyXion – Available from Roxanne at affinity level 3.
Racer’s HighWasteland – Located below cliffside paths near the Solar Tower.
Holiday RabbitWasteland – After defeating the Corrupter Naytiba, near NPC D1G-g2r.
Cyber MagicianWasteland – Past the payphone waypoint, complete a shooting challenge.
Sporty YellowWasteland – In the Forbidden Area post-Brute boss fight.
Daily Knitted DressMatrix 11 – Inside a train after a cutscene with Skull enemies.
Daily MascotMatrix 11 – In the Underground Sewer, accessible after a monster attack.
Fluffy BearMatrix 11/Xion – Reward for the “Memories in the Doll” side quest given by Jett.
Daily BikerXion – Purchase from Lyle after completing the “Stolen Treasure” quest.
Black Full DressXion – Available from Lyle at affinity level 2.
Junk MechanicXion – Purchase from Lyle at affinity level 3.
Daily DenimXion – Buy from Lyle at affinity level 3.
Daily SailorGreat Desert – Located in a ruined building at Twin Rocks camp.
Sky AceGreat Desert – Reward from the “Encounter” side quest.
Blue MonsoonGreat Desert – From the “Precious Treasure” bulletin board assignment.
Planet Diving Suit (3rd)Great Desert (Abyss Levoire) – In a side room with a laser trap.
Prototype Planet Diving SuitXion – Buy from Roxanne after the main Great Desert objectives.
Black PearlCollect all 49 cans throughout the game.

While striving to unlock the Nano Suits, keep in mind that they are purely cosmetic and do not provide any stat boosts to Eve. However, the skin suit is actually a hidden hard mode that removes Eve’s shield and makes the game more challenging as a consequence.

Crafting and Materials

Most outfits in Stellar Blade can be worn immediately upon acquisition. However, some require crafting with Polymer Materials at a Repair Console. These materials can be collected throughout the game or purchased.

New Game Plus and Alternate Colorways

After completing Stellar Blade for the first time, New Game Plus becomes available. There are 34 new outfits to unlock in this mode, although most of them are color variations of outfits available during your first playthrough.

