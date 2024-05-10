The main cast of KonoSuba behind the title of the series
KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Find out when the next episode will hit.
If you can’t get enough of KonoSuba, you’ve got to be itching to know when the next episode is bound to drop. Let’s find out when Episode 6 will finally be available to stream, and where we can watch it.

When Does KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 6 Release?

You won’t need to get transported to another world if you’re hoping to catch this one, as KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 6 will be available to stream on May 15, 2024. With a total of 11 episodes coming alongside Season 3, we’ve got plenty more adventure to look forward to. KonoSuba is one of the more exciting isekai on the market, and the adorable cast keeps every episode all the more interesting.

With almost 59,000 reviews, it’s understandable why KonoSuba is a hit — people can’t seem to get enough of it. But where can you stream this adorable isekai?

Where Can I Stream KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World?

If you’re hoping to keep up with all the latest episodes of KonoSuba, you’ll find every available episode on Crunchyroll. What makes it even better is the fact that you can watch the entirety of Season 1 without purchasing a subscription — it’s available for free. If you’re hoping to catch up on Seasons 2 and 3, however, you will need to purchase a Crunchyroll Premium subscription. It’s absolutely worth it if you’re an anime fan, however, as you can watch all the latest and greatest without needing to worry about missing out.

Looking to ensure you don’t miss out on any more episodes? Be sure to check out our Konosuba episode release guide, which will keep you up to date on when the next episode is available to stream.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! is available to stream on Crunchyroll

