Days With My Stepsister Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

Days With My Stepsister is one of the new anime to be released during the Summer anime season, and the slice-of-life anime has plenty to offer fans of the genre. So, when can we expect Episode 2 of Days With My Stepsister to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Does Days With My Stepsister Episode 2 Come Out?

Days With My Stepsister Episode 2 is currently scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 11, 2024. The series is streaming on Crunchyroll and is part of the Anime lineup for the summer season. The first episode of the series sets an interesting tone, introducing viewers to Yuuta Asamura, a young and hardworking student who suddenly is faced with a change of lifestyle when his father remarries and he has to live with his new step-sister, Saki Ayase. Instead of going with a comedic or overly exaggerated depiction of the premise, Days With My Stepsister takes a much more melancholic approach. The first episode has lingering shots of the scenery, setting up a cozy atmosphere and allowing the characters room to breathe and react naturally to the new situation they find themselves in.

Related: Shy Season 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

While the first episode is mainly about the two step-siblings getting acquainted with each other, the preview of the second episode shows a focus on school life and how their social lives at school might change now that they live together. The anime is based on a number of different projects of the same name that had also spun off from a YouTube channel that had originally started uploading the series before becoming a light novel and eventually getting a manga adaptation. Days With My Stepsister has clearly had success in various forms of media, and the anime looks to be a visually beautiful adaptation of the story that is clearly looking to subvert the tropes and expectations associated with step-sibling romances in anime and manga.

So, Days With My Stepsister Episode 2 will be released on Thursday, July 11, 2024, and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy