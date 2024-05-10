All Hades 2 Familiars You Can Get & How to Unlock Them

For many gamers, “can you pet the dog” is a central question, but in Hades 2, it’s “can you pet the frog?” – and the answer is yes. As such, we’re here to break down all the animal familiars you can get and fight alongside in Hades 2, plus how to unlock them.

How to Unlock and Befriend Familiars

Once you’ve bested Hecate in battle several times in Hades 2, she’ll remark about how much better it is to battle with help. Then, she’ll suggest that you should bring a Familiar for your next fight. Upon defeating her, she’ll teach you a new incantation – Faith of Familiar Spirits.

This incantation requires 1 Lotus and 2 Nectar, both items you will find through your journeys in Erebus and Oceanus. Once you have these components, you can cast the spell. This will add the Witch’s Delight item to your inventory, which can be fed to a beloved animal friend to enable them to travel with you on your journey.

Once you’ve got the Witch’s Delight, all you need to do is find your animal friend and feed them the treat using the “Befriend” command. Then, they’ll follow you to the training grounds where you can select them as your companion just as you select your weapons and tools before heading out.

After you use your first Witch’s Delight, you’ll use alchemy to create more. This alchemical process uses 2 Lotus and 1 Stardust.

All Current Familiar Options in Hades 2 and How to Get Them

Hades 2 is still in early access, which means more animal companions will likely be added eventually. As of now, we’ve found two cute critters you can befriend and bring along on your journey to the underworld. Here’s how to get each of them.

Frinos the Frog

Frinos hangs out at your respawn point in camp, so he’s quite easy to find. Once you’ve got Witch’s Delight in your inventory, simply head up to visit him and you’ll see the option to give him the treat. When you do, Melinoe will explain the spell’s effects and tell Frinos to meet her in the training grounds.

When you head there, you’ll be able to select Frinos as your Familiar. He will then join you on your journey, conferring a few special effects when he does.

Frinos blocks attacks that are aimed at you as he hops around the battlefield. He also confers two boons: +10 to your max life and the ability to pacify one spirit, as if you had the Tablet of Peace.

Toula the Cat

You’ll initially meet Toula in Erebus, where she hangs out in one of the peaceful groves. You can pet her there, but this is not where you’ll ultimately be able to add her as a Familiar.

After you unlock the Witch’s Delight, Toula will relocate to the Surface, between Ephyra and the Rifts of Thessaly. Find her here and feed her a treat to add her as another Familiar option for your Hades 2 runs.

Toula is quite helpful in battle, using her claw attack on foes when you dodge. Her boons are Death Defiance, which gives you another chance after death with +10 Health. She can also catch one fish for you, as if you had the Fishing Rod item.

And those are all the familiars you can get in Hades 2 right now, as well as how to unlock them. Hades 2 is available now.

