Best Shadow Raikou Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Entei and Suicune have had their spot in the limelight, but now it is time for Shadow Raikou to take center stage in Pokemon GO Shadow raids. This legendary dog can only be encountered on the weekends, giving players plenty of time to catch and train the proper counters.
Shadow Raikou Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Raikou may be one of the easiest Pokemon to counter as its pure Electric typing leaves it vulnerable to Ground-type attacks. It also only knows Electric and Ghost-type attacks, meaning it can only deal Super Effective damage to four types of Pokemon. And, if you don’t have a Ground-type Pokemon, Raikou only resists three types of attacks, so you can be a little more creative with how you approach these raids.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Shadow Raikou
|Electric
|Ground
|Water
Flying
Ghost
Psychic
|Electric
Flying
Steel
As mentioned previously, Shadow Raikou only knows Electric and Ghost-type attacks. However, it will only bring Ghost-type moves to 1/3 of raids. This means players will want to avoid bringing Water, Flying, Ghost, and Psychic-type Pokemon. It also resists Electric, Flying, and Steel-type attacks.
Best Raikou Counters in Pokemon GO
Ground types. That’s all you need to know. Ground-type Pokemon resist Electric-type attacks while also dealing Super Effective damage to Raikou. Stick to the list below, but if you don’t have any of these counters, just pick your strongest Ground-type Pokemon.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Primal Groudon
|Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega Garchomp
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Excadrill
|Mud-Slap
Scorching Cands
Mamoswine
|Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
Rhyperior
|Mud-Slap
Earthquake
Landorus
|Mud Shot
Sandsear Storm
Hippowdon
|Sand Attack
Scorching Sands
Golem
|Mud-Slap
Earthquake
Krookodile
|Mud-Slap
Earthquake
Entei
|Fire Fang
Scorching Sands
Raikou is pretty easy to take down with two to three trainers. Make sure your Pokemon are around 3,500 CP, or recruit a couple more trainers if your Pokemon are at 3,000 CP or less.
