Best Shadow Raikou Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Entei and Suicune have had their spot in the limelight, but now it is time for Shadow Raikou to take center stage in Pokemon GO Shadow raids. This legendary dog can only be encountered on the weekends, giving players plenty of time to catch and train the proper counters.

Recommended Videos

Shadow Raikou Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Raikou may be one of the easiest Pokemon to counter as its pure Electric typing leaves it vulnerable to Ground-type attacks. It also only knows Electric and Ghost-type attacks, meaning it can only deal Super Effective damage to four types of Pokemon. And, if you don’t have a Ground-type Pokemon, Raikou only resists three types of attacks, so you can be a little more creative with how you approach these raids.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Shadow Raikou Electric Ground Water

Flying

Ghost

Psychic Electric

Flying

Steel

As mentioned previously, Shadow Raikou only knows Electric and Ghost-type attacks. However, it will only bring Ghost-type moves to 1/3 of raids. This means players will want to avoid bringing Water, Flying, Ghost, and Psychic-type Pokemon. It also resists Electric, Flying, and Steel-type attacks.

Best Raikou Counters in Pokemon GO

Ground types. That’s all you need to know. Ground-type Pokemon resist Electric-type attacks while also dealing Super Effective damage to Raikou. Stick to the list below, but if you don’t have any of these counters, just pick your strongest Ground-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Moves

Primal Groudon Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp Mud Shot

Earth Power

Excadrill Mud-Slap

Scorching Cands

Mamoswine Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

Rhyperior Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Landorus Mud Shot

Sandsear Storm

Hippowdon Sand Attack

Scorching Sands

Golem Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Krookodile Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Entei Fire Fang

Scorching Sands

Raikou is pretty easy to take down with two to three trainers. Make sure your Pokemon are around 3,500 CP, or recruit a couple more trainers if your Pokemon are at 3,000 CP or less.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more