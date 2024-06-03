pokemon go raikou
Best Shadow Raikou Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Jun 3, 2024 02:55 pm

Entei and Suicune have had their spot in the limelight, but now it is time for Shadow Raikou to take center stage in Pokemon GO Shadow raids. This legendary dog can only be encountered on the weekends, giving players plenty of time to catch and train the proper counters.

Shadow Raikou Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Raikou may be one of the easiest Pokemon to counter as its pure Electric typing leaves it vulnerable to Ground-type attacks. It also only knows Electric and Ghost-type attacks, meaning it can only deal Super Effective damage to four types of Pokemon. And, if you don’t have a Ground-type Pokemon, Raikou only resists three types of attacks, so you can be a little more creative with how you approach these raids.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
raikou
Shadow Raikou		ElectricGroundWater
Flying
Ghost
Psychic		Electric
Flying
Steel

As mentioned previously, Shadow Raikou only knows Electric and Ghost-type attacks. However, it will only bring Ghost-type moves to 1/3 of raids. This means players will want to avoid bringing Water, Flying, Ghost, and Psychic-type Pokemon. It also resists Electric, Flying, and Steel-type attacks.

Best Raikou Counters in Pokemon GO

Ground types. That’s all you need to know. Ground-type Pokemon resist Electric-type attacks while also dealing Super Effective damage to Raikou. Stick to the list below, but if you don’t have any of these counters, just pick your strongest Ground-type Pokemon.

PokemonMoves
primal-groudon
Primal Groudon		Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp		Mud Shot
Earth Power
excadrill
Excadrill		Mud-Slap
Scorching Cands
mamoswine
Mamoswine		Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
rhyperior
Rhyperior		Mud-Slap
Earthquake
landorus
Landorus		Mud Shot
Sandsear Storm
hippowdon
Hippowdon		Sand Attack
Scorching Sands
Golem
Golem		Mud-Slap
Earthquake
krookodile
Krookodile		Mud-Slap
Earthquake
entei
Entei		Fire Fang
Scorching Sands

Raikou is pretty easy to take down with two to three trainers. Make sure your Pokemon are around 3,500 CP, or recruit a couple more trainers if your Pokemon are at 3,000 CP or less.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Pokemon
pokemon GO
