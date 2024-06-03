The M9 is a powerful and hard-hitting secondary pistol that requires some getting used to in XDefiant. If you can manage its quirks, though, the M9 has a fantastic loadout that might want to make you use it as a primary weapon rather than a secondary.

Best M9 Loadout in XDefiant

Out of the five pistols in XDefiant, the M9 has one of the fastest fire rates and the best mobility available. It has also a large magazine, making longer gunfights a breeze. Where the M9 needs some help is in firepower, which is a primary stat that’s boosted in my loadout:

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Optic : Reflex Sight

: Reflex Sight Magazine : Quick Mag

: Quick Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

The M9’s stats in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

First up, I have equipped the Barrel Extender Muzzle on the M9. While this stat does lower mobility slightly, it more than makes up for it in firepower. The muzzle boosts Short and Medium Range damage by 10% each, giving you a much faster time-to-kill on the pistol. You could also opt for the Muzzle Booster for extra fire rate, but I think damage range is a larger concern.

Moving on, the Reflex Sight is my optic of choice for the M9. You can always choose to run the pistol without a sight at all, as well. The Reflex Sight looks clean and allows you to get a better picture of enemies farther away, though.

The final two attachments on the loadout focus on mobility. The Quick Mag offers a 15% boost to reload speed, while the Quick Draw Rear Grip boosts your sprint-to-fire time and aim down sights speed by 10% each. The extra mobility is vital to ensuring you can kill enemies quickly and efficiently when you have your pistol out in XDefiant.

And that’s the best M9 loadout in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

