The M60 is a vastly underrated light machine gun in XDefiant that only gets better the more attachments you equip on it. In this case, though, the specific attachments you put on the M60’s loadout matter more than most weapons in the game.

Best M60 Loadout in XDefiant

Regarded as one of the most powerful weapons in XDefiant, the M60 is a deadly weapon in the right hands. Boasting a 100-round magazine to boot, you can secure some high-kill games with ease if you use the weapon correctly. Of course, you’ll also need the M60’s best attachments, which are focused on mobility and fire rate.

Muzzle : Muzzle Booster

: Muzzle Booster Barrel : Lightweight

: Lightweight Front Rail : Superlight

: Superlight Optic : Reflex Sight

: Reflex Sight Stock: Lightweight Stock

Unlocking the M60 is done through a challenge. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout kicks off with the Muzzle Booster, which increases rate of fire by 2.5% in exchange for 10% added vertical and horizontal recoil. That’s not a huge deal, though, as the M60 already has fantastic accuracy by default. The added fire rate allows you to kill enemies faster if you can hit your shots, so the trade-off is worth it.

The rest of the loadout is primarily centered around mobility. The Lightweight Barrel lowers your close and medium damage range by 10% but raises aim down sight time and sprint speed by 15% and 5%, respectively. Next, the Superlight Front Rail also increases aim down sights time and sprint speed, giving you an extremely quick and mobile M60. The final mobility attachment is the Lightweight Stock, which further boosts sprint speed but also improves aim down sights move speed, allowing you to move faster when strafing.

The final attachment on the loadout is the Reflex Sight, which is the best optic overall. However, you can always forego an optic if you prefer the iron sights of the M60 and run a Magazine or Rear Grip attachment instead.

And that’s the best M60 loadout in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

