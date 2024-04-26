How to Open Breach Chests in Stellar Blade

While there are a lot of chests scattered around the ruined streets of Earth in Stellar Blade, you may be confused when one of them requires you to breach it. As such, here’s how to breach chests in Stellar Blade.

How to Open Breaching Chests in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade has you playing the role of a cyborg, so it’s only natural that you’ll have to do a little hacking here and there. And that’s where breach chests come in. You’ll encounter your first breach chest shortly after bringing the Dozer to heel. And while all those flashing arrows might make breaching seem complicated, it’s actually quite simple.

To breach chests in Stellar Blade, you just need to use the d-pad on your controller. Hit the direction on your d-pad that corresponds with the arrow that’s lit up. So, if the first arrow is pointing left, press the left button on your d-pad.

Screenshots by The Escapist

You’ll breach going from left to right, and you’ll need to succeed at all four rows to successfully breach the chest. But don’t get too comfortable. While you’re breaching, you’ll be working against a time limit, which you can see represented by the bar beneath “Errors Remaining.”

That being said, you can make up to three mistakes before you fail at breaching and you’ll have to start all over again. But it’s well worth it! By breaching a chest, you can get everything from Nano Elements to Gears. In fact, in the first chest you’ll need to breach, you’ll get the following rewards:

Advanced Nano Element

Fixed Damage Gear

Omnibolt

Advanced Polymer Material

It’s a nice assortment of rare items, and the Omnibolt is particularly useful! You can use it to expand Gear Sockets. And the more Gear Sockets the better, as the bosses will only get harder from here.

And that’s how to breach chests in Stellar Blade. If you’re looking for more, check out our review of the game.

