Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Gets Summer Release Date

Alyssa Payne
Published: Mar 23, 2024 03:56 pm
Dawntrail promotional concept art
Warriors of Light are kicking off spring with great news! Square Enix has announced the release date for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail. Plus, if you’re looking to pre-order this next expansion, those open very soon.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is set to launch on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 with pre-orders beginning on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. PDT. This new upcoming expansion will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and players who pre-order will have early access to Dawntrail, which is scheduled for June 28, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. PDT. Do note, the product details clarify early access is “tentatively” scheduled, so this time could be subject to change.

Dawntrail collector items
A ton of new features, raised level cap, and brand-new cities are coming to Final Fantasy XIV with Dawntrail. Warriors of Light will be called to the vast continent of Tural, which holds new adventures and challenges. Additionally, they’ll have two new jobs to pick from: Viper and Pictomancer. The female Hrothgar will also be a new playable race.

If you’re not planning to purchase Dawntrail right away, however, don’t worry. You’ll still enjoy updates, including the female Hrothgar (which requires Shadowbringers), graphical and system updates, and Gold Sauce updates.

Details about Dawntrail‘s Collectors Edition, Digital Collector’s Edition, Standard Edition, and Collector’s Box can be seen on the official expansion website.

