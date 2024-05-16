Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Circuit Champs Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to win the Circuit Champs tournament in Monopoly GO
Get ready to get competitive, because the newest Monopoly GO tournament, Circuit Champs, is now live. Let’s find out what rewards we can look forward to earning and see what we can do to take home a proper victory.

All Monopoly GO Circuit Champs Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available rewards you can earn during the Monopoly GO Circuit Champs tournament and what you’ll need to do to earn them all. Let’s roll the dice and hope that we can bring home a victory this time around.

Circuit Champs LevelCircuit Champs PointsCircuit Champs Rewards
145 Points120 Tokens
255 Points50 Dice
380 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
490 Points140 Tokens
5120 Points90 Dice
6150 Points5-Minute High Roller
7140 Points160 Tokens
8200 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9250 Points150 Dice
10230 PointsPink Sticker Pack
11260 PointsCash
12275 Points180 Tokens
13300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
14400 PointsCash
15400 Points250 Dice
16450 Points220 Tokens
17500 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
18600 PointsCash
19700 Points400 Dice
20800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
21900 Points350 Tokens
221,000 PointsCash
231,220 Points650 Dice
241,300 PointsCash
251,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
262,000 Points1,100 Dice
271,500 Points10-Minute Cash Frenzy
282,500 Points450 Tokens
292,600 PointsCash
303,200 Points1,700 Dice

With both the Robo Partners event and Scrap Yard Riches happening at the same time, now is the best time to start raking in plenty of extra dice. You can earn a total of 4,390 Dice during the Circuit Champs Tournament, so get ready to roll and bring in the prizes.

How to Get More Points During Circuit Champs Tournament

Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to rake in the points during the Monopoly GO Circuit Champs tournament, you’ll want to land on the Railroad spots and aim for these goals:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll earn. If you roll x10 or x20 Dice, you’ll earn many more points than you would rolling just a single dice at a time, for example. If you need more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page, which is updated daily.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

