Monopoly GO Circuit Champs Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to get competitive, because the newest Monopoly GO tournament, Circuit Champs, is now live. Let’s find out what rewards we can look forward to earning and see what we can do to take home a proper victory.
All Monopoly GO Circuit Champs Tournament Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available rewards you can earn during the Monopoly GO Circuit Champs tournament and what you’ll need to do to earn them all. Let’s roll the dice and hope that we can bring home a victory this time around.
|Circuit Champs Level
|Circuit Champs Points
|Circuit Champs Rewards
|1
|45 Points
|120 Tokens
|2
|55 Points
|50 Dice
|3
|80 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|90 Points
|140 Tokens
|5
|120 Points
|90 Dice
|6
|150 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|7
|140 Points
|160 Tokens
|8
|200 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|9
|250 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|230 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|
|11
|260 Points
|Cash
|12
|275 Points
|180 Tokens
|13
|300 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|14
|400 Points
|Cash
|15
|400 Points
|250 Dice
|16
|450 Points
|220 Tokens
|17
|500 Points
|25-Minute Mega Heist
|18
|600 Points
|Cash
|19
|700 Points
|400 Dice
|20
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|
|21
|900 Points
|350 Tokens
|22
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|23
|1,220 Points
|650 Dice
|24
|1,300 Points
|Cash
|25
|1,800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|26
|2,000 Points
|1,100 Dice
|27
|1,500 Points
|10-Minute Cash Frenzy
|28
|2,500 Points
|450 Tokens
|29
|2,600 Points
|Cash
|30
|3,200 Points
|1,700 Dice
With both the Robo Partners event and Scrap Yard Riches happening at the same time, now is the best time to start raking in plenty of extra dice. You can earn a total of 4,390 Dice during the Circuit Champs Tournament, so get ready to roll and bring in the prizes.
How to Get More Points During Circuit Champs Tournament
If you’re hoping to rake in the points during the Monopoly GO Circuit Champs tournament, you’ll want to land on the Railroad spots and aim for these goals:
- Shutdown
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 8 Points
- Large – 12 Points
- Bankrupt – 16 Points
The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll earn. If you roll x10 or x20 Dice, you’ll earn many more points than you would rolling just a single dice at a time, for example. If you need more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page, which is updated daily.
