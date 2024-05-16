Monopoly GO Circuit Champs Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to get competitive, because the newest Monopoly GO tournament, Circuit Champs, is now live. Let’s find out what rewards we can look forward to earning and see what we can do to take home a proper victory.

All Monopoly GO Circuit Champs Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available rewards you can earn during the Monopoly GO Circuit Champs tournament and what you’ll need to do to earn them all. Let’s roll the dice and hope that we can bring home a victory this time around.

Circuit Champs Level Circuit Champs Points Circuit Champs Rewards 1 45 Points 120 Tokens 2 55 Points 50 Dice 3 80 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 90 Points 140 Tokens 5 120 Points 90 Dice 6 150 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 140 Points 160 Tokens 8 200 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 250 Points 150 Dice 10 230 Points Pink Sticker Pack 11 260 Points Cash 12 275 Points 180 Tokens 13 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 14 400 Points Cash 15 400 Points 250 Dice 16 450 Points 220 Tokens 17 500 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 18 600 Points Cash 19 700 Points 400 Dice 20 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 900 Points 350 Tokens 22 1,000 Points Cash 23 1,220 Points 650 Dice 24 1,300 Points Cash 25 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,000 Points 1,100 Dice 27 1,500 Points 10-Minute Cash Frenzy 28 2,500 Points 450 Tokens 29 2,600 Points Cash 30 3,200 Points 1,700 Dice

With both the Robo Partners event and Scrap Yard Riches happening at the same time, now is the best time to start raking in plenty of extra dice. You can earn a total of 4,390 Dice during the Circuit Champs Tournament, so get ready to roll and bring in the prizes.

How to Get More Points During Circuit Champs Tournament

If you’re hoping to rake in the points during the Monopoly GO Circuit Champs tournament, you’ll want to land on the Railroad spots and aim for these goals:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll earn. If you roll x10 or x20 Dice, you’ll earn many more points than you would rolling just a single dice at a time, for example. If you need more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page, which is updated daily.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

