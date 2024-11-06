While we wait for the next big expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket, there will be events and smaller card drops to look forward to in the meantime. Here’s how to get Lapras Ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Getting Lapras Ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket

At the time of writing, the Lapras Ex drop event is currently underway in Pokemon TCG Pocket. You’ll be able to take part in event battles against the AI using Lapras-themed Water decks and get Promo Packs as a reward. Farming these Promo Packs is the only way to get Lapras Ex.

In addition to that, the event will end on Nov. 18, which means that you do have a limited amount of time to take on these battles and get that Lapras Ex.

Another thing to note is that each Promo Pack will only give you one card, and you have a chance of getting one of the following:

Mankey

Pikachu

Clefairy

Butterfree

Lapras Ex

Your chances of getting each card should be pretty equal but of course, everything is left up to luck and RNG, so you could get lucky enough to snag Lapras Ex on your first pack, or you may not even see it until you’re about 20 packs in. I’d also recommend farming the Expert stage to guarantee that you get a Promo Pack at the end of each battle. Every battle has a chance of dropping a Promo Pack, but only the Expert stage guarantees it.

You’ll also get Event Hourglasses for completing all stages, which can be used to refill your Event stamina to continue farming them. The good news is that if you already have a Pikachu Ex deck set up, you can auto-farm even the Expert stage, so you don’t need to be 100% focused on the battle.

In the worst case scenario where you don’t get Lapras Ex by the end of the event, it’s worth pointing out that trading will be coming to the game at some point, so you may be able to trade for it with other players in the future.

And that’s how to get Lapras Ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all secret missions in the game.

