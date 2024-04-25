Umami abilities are a core part of Another Crab’s Treasure, and their maximum uses increase as you find an Old World Whorl. The more of these items you get, the more you can spam your Shell’s skills and Adaptations, so here’s where you can get all of them.

Where to Find All Old World Whorl Locations in Another Crab’s Treasure

There are 11 Old World Whorl scattered across the ocean in Another Crab’s Treasure. Finding the first one gives you a new Umami charge instantly, but further charges always require two units. Some of them are particularly hard to reach and require learning other skills first.

1 – The Sands Between

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

It is found in a hidden sand pit. To retrieve it from the shell treasure, you must defeat the four crabs guarding it.

2 – Expired Grove

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Directly east to the entrance, next to the Moon Snail Shell. Also guarded by a few enemies.

3 – Topoda’s Garden

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Found after beating Topoda in battle, behind the Umami Block you can destroy with Mantis Punch.

4 – Flotsam Vale (Upper Swamp)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

A bit before reaching the Upper Swamp teleport, there’s a small passage through a river of gunk. Inside it, you can find the Old World Whorl.

5 – Flotsam Vale (Upper Swamp)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can see a cowboy shrimp in front of the Upper Swamp teleport. The chest with the Whorl is guarded by him and his crabs.

6 – The Sands Between (Ridge Overlook)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

It’s in a chest, right in front of the two big lobsters with hammers. One of them can give you a Bloodstar Limb, so beat them up, too!

7 – The Sands Between (Secluded Ridge)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

After learning Eelectrocute, use it on the metal crab in front of the Secluded Ridge teleport. The whorl is found inside a chest on the second cliff you can jump to.

8 – Flotsam Vale (Survivor’s Camp)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

After getting Eelectrocute, return to the Survivor’s Camp. Walk down the stairs, then head to the left exit. Keep going until you find a metal crab you can activate with the Adaptation. Defeat the two big fish guarding the Whorl to claim it.

9 – The Unfathom (Luminous Respite)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

From the Luminous Respite teleport, keep heading forward to the next cliff with the two giant laser-shooting crabs. The Whorl is found a bit distant from them, so you don’t need to slay them first before grabbing it.

10 – The Old Ocean (Bleached Glade)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Hidden amidst the coral formations a bit past the teleport point.

11 – The Old Ocean (Lookout Tower)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

After getting past the Tower teleport, you’ll eventually reach an elevator controlled by a tap. Use it and hop on the elevator, but pay attention to the whole on the left side. The final Whorl is waiting inside that hole.

Finding all of the Old World Whorls will give you a total of nine Umami charges, which is more than enough to deal with most enemies around the game. Combine them with the Bloodstar Limbs to have even better stats without having to cash in your precious Microplastics.

