Is Prime Video’s Fallout Getting a Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Fallout Season 1.

Recommended Videos

Fallout Season 1 ends by teasing where the video game adaptation’s story is headed next. But is Amazon MGM Studios definitely moving forward with Fallout Season 2?

Related: Who Does Michael Rapaport Play in Fallout?

Is Fallout Season 2 Happening?

Fallout Season 2 isn’t officially confirmed – yet. That’s not necessarily a sign that Amazon won’t eventually green-light a second batch of episodes, though. It just reflects how recently Season 1 premiered. Fallout‘s initial eight-episode run only dropped on April 10, so studio executives will want a clearer picture of the show’s viewership stats before renewing it.

Related: Fallout Season 1: What Is the Artifact?

That said, there’s already at least some evidence that Fallout Season 2 will happen. As reported by Variety on April 8, Amazon has applied for $25 million worth of California tax credits to shoot Fallout‘s as-yet-unannounced second season in the state. However, as Variety notes, studios applying for tax credits isn’t a guarantee that they will move forward with a given project.

Fallout’s Showrunners Tease Their Season 2 Plans

If Amazon does give Fallout Season 2 a Vault Boy-esque thumbs up, showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are ready to hit the ground running. In a pre-release interview with Popverse, Robertson-Dworet confirmed that the pair have already started mapping out the next stage of Vault-dweller Lucy MacLean’s story.

Related: Does Fallout Season 1 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“We don’t have a guaranteed second season yet,” she said. “But we’re very hopeful and we would absolutely love to get to bring more of the mythology to the screen. We have our plans for [Fallout Season 2], if we’re lucky enough to do so.” In the same interview, Robertson-Dworet also acknowledged the difficulty of distilling the Fallout video games’ sprawling canon into just eight episodes of TV. “We wanted to be sure to bring fans the deeper cuts,” she recalled.



Fallout Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more