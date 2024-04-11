Warning: This article on who Michael Rapaport plays in the series contains spoilers for Prime Video’s Fallout Season 1, available now.

From Johnny Pemberton’s series regular role as Brotherhood of Steel squire Thaddeus to Fred Armisen’s cameo as wasteland DJ Carl, Prime Video’s adaptation was Fallout is chock-full of familiar faces from the comedy scene. One such figure that audiences may be somewhat surprised to see is Michael Rapaport. Here’s who the divisive comedian plays in the series.

Who Does Michael Rapaport Play in Fallout

In Fallout’s second episode, the Brotherhood of Steel’s Knight Titus and his squire Maximus enter a lethal encounter with a Yao Guai. Maximus ultimately kills the mutated bear in the skirmish, but not without his superior getting injured. It is at this point that Knight Titus reveals his power armor-encased visage to both Maximus and the audience for the first time. Rapaport portrays the Knight character in his unceremonious final moments, where he seals his own demise by threateningly negging his squire for a stimpak.

Though Rapaport’s Fallout screen time is limited, his character continues to play a role in the series after Maximus assumes his identity.

Why Is Michael Rapaport Controversial?

Rapaport’s an actor and comedian known for Deep Blue Sea, Netflix’s Atypical, and Justified, where he performed alongside Fallout co-star Walton Goggins. However, Rapaport’s perhaps more largely known for his outspoken personality off-screen. While the comedian has attracted criticism in the past for social media rants on everything from basketball to politics, his decisive turn into self-proclaimed “Zionist Energy” has rocketed him to new levels of controversy. The label of Zionist gets thrown around somewhat loosely in online spaces these days, but Rapaport’s one of few public figures who has irrefutably made this position an intrinsic part of his online presence.

Rapaport’s increasingly extreme political presence on social media meant his cameo in Fallout – a franchise inextricably tied to the strife of warfare – sat uncomfortably with some audiences. However, even for those who described Rapaport’s cameo as Knight Titus as a “jump scare,” the extremely short-lived nature of his character didn’t generate too much lasting commentary. In fact, Titus’ vitriolic cruelty and ultimate cowardice while facing death proved capable of both leaning into the type of roles Rapaport usually portrays and granting audiences polarized by his appearance a modicum of solace.

Fallout Season 1 is available now on Prime Video.

