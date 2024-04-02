Fallout Season 1: Power Armor, Explained

Power Armor is one of the Fallout franchise’s most iconic elements – so what is it? And how does it factor into Season 1 of Prime Video’s Fallout adaptation?

What Is Power Armor in Fallout Canon?

Within Fallout‘s post-apocalyptic reality, power armor is (as its name suggests) a powered exoskeleton. It was primarily manufactured by defense contractor West Tek in the years leading up to a brief-yet-devastating nuclear war in 2077. Power armor turns infantry units into walking tanks, dramatically augmenting their strength and allowing them to shrug off (or temporarily withstand) most melee and ranged attacks while also providing radiation protection. These qualities – together with power armor’s scarcity in Fallout‘s Wasteland setting – make it the most sought-after protective gear around.

As such, only a few of the Fallout universe’s factions have managed to stockpile power armor. The Brotherhood of Steel and the Enclave have largely hoarded the available power armor for themselves, even manufacturing upgraded models. For the most part, these newer power suits offer relatively minor improvements on West Tek’s original designs. Even so, at least some post-war exoskeletons (such as the Enclave Hellfire Armor seen in Fallout 3) represent a major leap forward. But no matter the make, if you’re rocking a suit of Fallout‘s power armor, you’ve got a major advantage over anyone who isn’t.

What Type of Power Armor Appears in Fallout Season 1?

It’s unclear for now what type (or even types, plural) of power armor will appear in Prime Video’s Fallout show. Promotional materials for the first season depict several characters (including Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus) kitted out in what looks like either T-45 or T-60 armor. We’ll have to wait until the series drops on April 11 to find out which it is. That said, it’s probably the T-45 model, given its significance within the recent Fallout canon. Featured in almost every Fallout installment since Fallout 3, the T-45 power armor is the first West Tek-produced suit approved for combat.

What’s more, 200 years after it first saw action, the T-45 gear would go on to become the Brotherhood of Steel’s go-to armor. Plus, as some fans have already noted on Reddit, Fallout Season 1 including T-60 armor could potentially contradict Fallout 4 canon. According to these naysayers, the T-60 is exclusive to the Wasteland’s East Coast; Fallout Season 1 takes place on the West Coast. So, although there is some leeway in the lore, on balance, the show’s creative team likely went the safer route and copied the T-45’s aesthetic.

Fallout Season 1 debuts on Prime Video on April 11, 2024.

