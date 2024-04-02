When Does Fallout Season 1 Come Out?

Prime Video’s Fallout is one of the most hotly-anticipated shows of 2024 – so, when does Season 1 of the video game adaptation come out?

Recommended Videos

Related: Amazon’s Fallout Series Drops Full Trailer and New Release Date

When Does Fallout Season 1 Premiere on Prime Video?

Fallout Season 1 debuts on Prime Video on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The post-apocalyptic drama was originally slated to arrive on April 12, however, Prime Video moved the release date forward by a day in March 2024. As a result, some of Fallout‘s early promotional materials list April 12 as the show’s premiere date – ignore this!

Related: All Major Actors & Cast List For Prime Video’s Fallout

It’s also worth noting that Fallout marks a break from Prime Video’s typical release strategy. Unlike most of the platform’s wider slate of original programming, Fallout won’t drip-feed installments week-by-week. Instead, all eight episodes of Fallout‘s first season will drop on the same day.

So, stock your Vault with supplies and gear up for a lengthy Fallout binge-watch session.

What Is Fallout Season 1 About?

That’s Fallout Season 1’s release date covered – but what should you expect from the show once it arrives? Prime Video’s official synopsis promises a faithful expansion of Black Isle Studios and Bethesda Game Studios’ original video game universe. Check it out below.

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind – and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Related: Prime Video’s Fallout TV Show Is Canon

Ella Purnell is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world. These disparate parties collide when chasing an artifact from an enigmatic researcher that has the potential to radically change the power dynamic in this world.”

Fallout Season 1 debuts on Prime Video on April 11, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more