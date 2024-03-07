Category:
Amazon’s Fallout Series Drops Full Trailer and New Release Date

Amazon's upcoming Fallout series has revealed a full trailer and a new release date for the adaptation of the beloved RPG series.
Time to boot up your Pip-Boy, pull up your blue jumpsuit, and step out of your Vault-Tec vault because Amazon has released the first trailer for its Fallout TV series alongside a release date and the fact that it will be dropping every episode at once instead of a weekly schedule.

The trailer kicks off with much the same tone as the games, with a retro-style commercial for Vault-Tec’s ideal world after nuclear armageddon and then, of course, the reality of the future for those few vault survivors who make it back out. There’s the sarcastic and caustic humor throughout alongside the violence we’ve come to expect from exploring the wasteland. They even use what has become the franchise’s somewhat unofficial theme song, “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire.” Basically, it’s Fallout.

The series is being described not as a remake of any of the games but as part of the canon of the Fallout games, taking place nine years after Fallout 4 and on the other side of the country. We’re in the same Fallout universe that all the games have taken place in and it isn’t retelling any story but instead delivering more apocalyptic weirdness. The beats, however, are much the same. A vault dweller, in this case Jean (Ella Purnell), leaves the vault to discover that the world isn’t quite what was promised and must struggle to survive. The games have always been heavily Western influenced but the show seems to be taking it to an even bigger level, especially wit the noseless gunslinger The Ghoul (Walter Goggins), who is also the same person as we see in the opening ad as that is Goggins as well. It’s not clear how he survived for 200 years of apocalypse but clearly he’s had a rough go of it.

The series comes from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and also stars Aaron Moten, Sarita Choudhury, and Dale Dickey. Somewhat surprisingly the show will drop all eight episodes of the series on April 11, a day earlier than the series original release date. It’s not clear why they moved it up a day or why Amazon, who usually releases big shows on a weekly basis, is dropping this one in its entirety. Whatever the reason, we’re about to get a lot of Falout all at once.

