All Major Actors & Cast List For Prime Video’s Fallout

The latest video game franchise to get a cinematic adaptation is Prime Video’s Fallout. The game series has been a critical and commercial darling for years, but with Fallout now coming to TV screens, here are the actors who will appear in the show’s cast.

All Major Actors in Prime Video’s Fallout

For those unaware, Fallout is set in a post-apocalyptic world where you typically assume the role of a vault dweller. Vault dwellers are the descendants of people who hid from nuclear war in fallout shelters and have emerged into the irradiated wasteland unaware of the world around them, trying to survive. The TV series takes place in Los Angeles, which has become a location called the Boneyard. Here are the major actors in the series.

Ella Purnell as Lucy

Lucy is a Vault Dweller who emerges from Vault 33 and begins to explore the Wasteland. Her actress, Ella Purnell, is something of a rising star in the world of television. You may recognize her as Jackie from Yellowjackets, but most gamers like myself will probably recognize her as the voice of Jinx in Arcane.

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Aaron Moten is Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, an isolationist and technocratic group that can range from being helpful and altruistic to militaristic and confrontational depending on the situation. While Aaron Moten is probably the least well-known of the main cast members, he has starred in films Emancipation and had a major role in the Netflix sitcom Disjointed.

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul

Walton Goggins is The Ghoul, an enigmatic narrator of sorts who has been mutated from the radiation into a disfigured humanoid, albeit one who is immortal. In his past life, the Ghoul was known as Cooper Howard, a spokesperson for Vault-Tec, the company responsible for making the fallout shelters. Goggins has been an actor for decades, appearing in films like Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, and TV shows like Invincible.

The Full Cast Of Prime Video’s Fallout

The cast of Fallout goes well beyond just these three leads. Despite not knowing who they will play, the series is set to feature appearances by well-known actors like Leslie Uggams and Chris Parnell. The full cast of actors and actresses, as well as their confirmed roles, are as follows:

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank

as Hank Mike Doyle as Mr. Spencer

as Mr. Spencer Moises Arias as Norm

as Norm Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus

as Thaddeus Cherien Dabis as Birdie

as Birdie Dale Dickey as Ma June

as Ma June Matty Cardarople as Huey

as Huey Michael Emerson as Wilzig

as Wilzig Leer Leary as Davey

as Davey Dave Register as Chet

as Chet Rodrigo Luzzi as Reg

as Reg Annabel O’Hagan as Steph

as Steph Aixa Kendrick as Moldaver’s Elite Guard

as Moldaver’s Elite Guard Matt Berry as Mr. Handy

as Mr. Handy Michael Esper as Bud Askins

as Bud Askins Christopher Parker as Sheriff Rex

as Sheriff Rex Sheila Head as Marianne/Vault Scholar

as Marianne/Vault Scholar Harry Sutton Jr. as Dr. Edmunson

as Dr. Edmunson Daniel J. Martin as Dervin

And that’s all of the main cast of Prime Video’s Fallout! Fallout will release exclusively on Prime Video on April 11, 2024.