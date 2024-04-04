Fallout Season 1: What Is the Brotherhood of Steel?

The Brotherhood of Steel is the Fallout franchise’s most iconic faction – so what’s its deal? And will it appear in Season 1 of Prime Video’s upcoming Fallout adaptation?

Recommended Videos

Related: When Does Fallout Season 1 Come Out?

Fallout’s Brotherhood of Steel, Explained

The Brotherhood of Steel is a paramilitary outfit founded in the aftermath of the nuclear war responsible for Fallout‘s Wasteland setting. Its goal is to stockpile and control the Wasteland’s remaining pre-war technology. By doing so, the Brotherhood is convinced that it will prevent humanity from taking another stab at science-driven self-annihilation. It’s a worthy purpose, however, the Brotherhood of Steel’s quasi-religious zeal – and refusal to share potentially life-changing hardware with anyone else – means they’re not exactly the good guys.

Related: Fallout Season 1: What Caused the Nuclear War?

Despite this, the Brotherhood’s members see themselves as knights in shining armor – literally. The faction has one of the largest (if not the largest) collections of power armor in the Fallout universe, which mid/senior-level Brotherhood troops get around in. These folks even hold the rank of “knight” and “paladin.” Other Brotherhood ranks include “squire” and “lancer” – further underscoring the faction’s romantic self-image. Everyone holding these ranks (and others) ultimately answered to the Elders, as part of a strict hierarchy doctrine called the “Chain That Binds.”

Is the Brotherhood of Steel In Fallout Season 1?

Yes, much like in the Fallout video games, the Brotherhood of Steel plays a major role in the Prime Video show. While the streaming platform is keen to keep plot specifics under wraps, we know that one of Fallout Season 1’s three leads, Maximus, is a Brotherhood of Steel squire. Promotional materials even depict Maximus wearing a suit of Brotherhood power armor. This suggests (but doesn’t confirm) that he’ll be promoted to knight before Fallout‘s first eight-episode run wraps.

Related: Fallout Season 1: Power Armor, Explained

What’s more, Prime Video’s official Fallout Season 1 synopsis describes Maximus as “chasing an artifact.” This sounds very on-brand for the tech-hoarding Brotherhood. Other pre-release footage, stills, and posters also hint at the wider Brotherhood’s part in the show. We’ve seen images and footage of multiple knights in action, as well as initiates (including Maximus) at the faction’s training grounds. At least one of Prime Video’s promo pics includes a character seemingly modeled on an elder, as well. So, it’s fair to say we’ll see a lot of the Brotherhood of Steel in Fallout Season 1. And given the show’s canonical status, we might even learn some new official tidbits about them!

Fallout Season 1 debuts on Prime Video on April 11, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more