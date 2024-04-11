Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Fallout Season 1.

All eight episodes of Fallout Season 1 just dropped on Prime Video – do they wrap up with a post-credits scene? Read on to find out!

Does Fallout Season 1 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, Fallout Season 1’s eighth and final installment doesn’t include a post-credits scene. This is in keeping with the rest of the show’s initial batch of episodes, which are likewise light on bonus live-action material. However, this doesn’t mean you should stop watching after the credits roll.

Aside from spotlighting the many talented folks who made Fallout Season 1 possible, Episode 8’s animated outro also provides valuable context for its final scene. Remember how the season finale wraps up with Hank MacLean trudging towards an unnamed city on the Wasteland horizon? Well, a prominently placed sign in the credits sequence confirms that said city is New Vegas: an iconic Fallout locale built on the ruins of Las Vegas.

Of course, viewers familiar with the Fallout video games will immediately recognize New Vegas’ distinctive skyline. Newcomers to the franchise will likely appreciate the explicit clarification supplied by Episode 8’s credits, however. Either way, the prospect of visiting one of the Fallout universe’s most distinctive environments should fuel excitement for the Prime Video video game adaptation’s second season.

Will Fallout Get a Season 2?

Fallout‘s Geneva Robertson-Dworet touched on Season 2 in a recent Popverse interview, confirming that she and fellow showrunner Graham Wagner have “plans” for the series’ future. At the same time, she made it clear that, as of April 3, a follow-up season wasn’t officially greenlit yet. “We don’t have a guaranteed second season yet, but we’re very hopeful and we would absolutely love to get to bring more of the [Fallout] mythology to the screen,” Robertson-Dworet said.

Fallout Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

