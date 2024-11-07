X-Men Producer Working on Star Wars Episodes 10-12

Star Wars has been focusing on its TV division for several years now, leaving the movie side in a bit of flux. However, irons are in the fire, with X-Men producer Simon Kinberg signing on to develop Star Wars Episodes 10-12 for Lucasfilm.

The news comes via Deadline, which reveals that Kinberg is writing and producing the films, with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy also serving as a producer. Kinberg, of course, is no stranger to massive franchises, having written and produced a number of Fox’s X-Men films. He even stepped into the director’s chair for Dark Phoneix, which acted as a sort of swan song for the franchise before Deadpool & Wolverine.

This story is developing…

