The Acolyte Is Giving Star Wars Something It’s Been Missing for Years

The Acolyte has ended, and up until now, it has commanded the internet in a less than impressive fashion. There have been moments that will go down in history as questionable concerning Force Twins, dodgy haircuts, and a less-than-glowing view of the Jedi Order. However, there is one shining spot.

I Have No Name

Manny Jacinto’s Qimir/Stranger is the promise of this series wrapped into one character. When fans were first told about The Acolyte, it was described as a story “…from the perspective of the bad guys.” As we now know, this series didn’t begin to take this path until the Stranger arrived on the scene properly in Episode 5.

We’ve never really had a Star Wars story from the point of view of an antagonist. Even in exceptional series like Star Wars Visions, we get bare glimpses of the villains’ wants and needs. With the Stranger, within one episode, we understand what he wants, why he does what he does, and his end goal. And he is brimming with an x-factor that elevates even a series like The Acolyte. From the design of his outfit and how he carries himself to every line of dialogue he utters, he is memorable. When we see him in Episode 4 descend upon his prey like something ethereal to his iconic headbutting of a lightsaber, everything about him is planned.

Yord believes there is no method to his movement. Sure, he’s unpredictable, but that is all a ploy. The cortosis armor he wears disrupts lightsabers, his visage instills fear, and his tactics throw off seasoned Jedi warriors. His cortosis helmet cuts out all the noise, and his combat is unnervingly efficient. This is what I’ve been looking for when it comes to a Star Wars villain. The Stranger is a breath of fresh air in this tired galaxy.

Funnily enough, it’s not the first time a reveal from Jacinto has done this to a series. There is, of course, his career-making performance as Jason in The Good Place. It seems like his abs have series-saving abilities. With his turn from the spiritual Jianyu Li to DJ Jason Mendoza, there was this tonal shift that began a massive upheaval in that particular show. Making it the timeless classic it became. Now, while this was not on the same level, audiences universally adored his arrival. And when he was on screen, he dominated every moment.

I’ve Accepted My Darkness

Jacinto’s Stranger has been a fascinating addition to the galaxy far, far away. His portrayal of this figure who knows what he wants elevates him above many of the villains in the Star Wars Universe. He just wants to be his true self. He wants the freedom to wield his power without being policed by the Jedi. It’s one of the rare elements within The Acolyte that has some depth.

However, unlike Anakin Skywalker and Ben Solo, who turned because of lies, the Stranger turned because the supposed good guys did him wrong. With the implication that Master Vernestra Rwoh tortured him when he was a Padawan, there are further layers to his grievance with the Jedi. It’s not simply black and white; this is a wronged individual failed by the system.

An Acolyte Kills the Dream

The Stranger’s looking for brutal justice. To me, that is a fascinating new thread that has been added to the Star Wars universe’s well-worn tapestry. I believe if The Acolyte had focused more on this element, we’d be singing its praises rather than almost constantly deriding it every week.

With the season finale, the Stranger has his acolyte. He has found his purpose. Now, he and Osha will train together, with Plagueis watching on from the shadows. Though The Acolyte itself has been a letdown, I hope Jacinto’s Dark Side user won’t be a stranger.

The Acolyte Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.

