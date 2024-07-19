The Boys: Is Frenchie Getting Recast for Season 5?

The online rumor mill is adamant that Tomer Capone won’t return as Frenchie in The Boys‘ fifth and final season. But is the Frenchie role really getting recast for The Boys Season 5?

Is Tomer Capone Getting Replaced as Frenchie in The Boys Season 5?

No, Frenchie won’t be recast in The Boys Season 5 – at least, not at this stage. Tomer Capone is still attached to the production, and neither he nor Amazon MGM Studios have given any indication this will change. So, why are so many people convinced the Israeli actor won’t star in The Boys‘ last-ever batch of episodes? Because a video by TikToker invader.zema claiming that Capone was let go went viral in July 2024.

According to the video, The Boys‘ producers – or maybe even Amazon MGM Studios itself – showed Capone the door over his ties to the Israel Defense Forces. Given the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Capone’s IDF service was supposedly flagged as a PR problem. The video also alleges that Timothée Chalamet is a potential frontrunner to take over from Capone.

But here’s the thing: invader.zema doesn’t back up any of these claims. The TikTok video doesn’t offer any receipts. It doesn’t cite any sources, whether that’s official announcements or cast and crew interviews. The video’s second half also promotes two fundraisers – a likely giveaway that Frenchie-centric content was designed purely to lure potential donors in. Besides, Capone is already locked in for The Boys‘ San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel, which suggests he’s sticking around for Season 5.

Has The Boys Recast Any Other Roles?

So, The Boys isn’t recasting Frenchie for Season 5 – but has the superhero satire recast any other roles? Yes, but only very rarely. Parker Corno portrayed Homelander’s son Ryan in The Boys‘ Season 1 finale, while Cameron Crovetti fills the role from Season 2 onward.

Similarly, Ai Barrett subbed in for Season 1 cast member Momona Tamada as the young Kimiko in The Boys Season 4. Two different actors play Black Noir in Season 3, as well. Fritzy-Klevans Destine briefly appears as the younger Noir, whereas Nathan Mitchell portrays the Supe’s older self (and his Season 4 successor) elsewhere in the series.

Funnily enough, plenty of fans mistakenly believed that The Boys recast Marvin Milk actor Laz Alonso in Season 4. Alonso is noticeably slimmer in the show’s fourth season, to the extent he’s easily confused for another performer. He addressed his weight loss on Instagram prior to Season 4’s launch, explained he trimmed down for health reasons.

All eight episodes of The Boys Season 4 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

