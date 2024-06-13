The Boys: How Is Black Noir Alive in Season 4?

The Boys is full of wild moments, but resurrection is not a common occurrence. That’s why so many fans are doing a double-take when they see Black Noir in the marketing for the fourth season. So, how is Black Noir alive in The Boys Season 4?

Black Noir’s Role in The Boys Season 4

Black Noir arrives during a meeting of the remaining Seven members during Season 4, Episode 1, “Department of Dirty Tricks.” The show doesn’t immediately address how he survived Homelander’s attack in the finale of Season 3, but there are a few clues that help identify the person behind the mask.

In Season 3, Homelander learns that Noir knew that Soldier Boy was his father. He doesn’t appreciate someone he considered a friend withholding information, so he rips out Noir’s intestines and leaves him bleeding out on the floor. However, in Season 4, no one is surprised to see Noir appear at the meeting, meaning another Vought cover-up is afoot.

Later in “Department of Dirty Tricks,” Homelander has Sister Sable recruit three of his supporters, including Todd, the man dating Mother’s Milk’s ex-wife. Homelander arrives and instructs The Deep, A-Train, and Noir to kill the men using baseball bats. Noir doesn’t hesitate and shows off some superhuman strength as he kills two of the men. He doesn’t have a good time doing it, though.

As soon as the men are dead, Noir speaks and voices his displeasure with having to go through with Homelander’s order. It seems to tease that, while there is a Supe in the Black Noir suit, it’s not the original one and definitely not a clone of Homelaner like in the comics. The rest of the season is sure to shed more light on the new Noir, but for now, it’s clear he isn’t as cutthroat as the last one.

And that’s how Black Noir is alive in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

