Does The Boys Season 4 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The Boys‘ Season 4’s finale is finally here — so, does it have a post-credits scene? Read on to find out whether showrunner Eric Kripke and his team added anything extra to the end of Episode 8!

Does The Boys Season 4 Finale Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, The Boys Season 4, Episode 8 features a brief post-credits scene. You don’t have to wait long to see the scene, either. It plays after the first four credits appear on screen (so don’t fast forward too far).

That said, The Boys‘ Season 4 post-credits scene is noteworthy enough that few fans would’ve begrudged holding out longer for it. Not only does this stinger set up the Prime Video superhero satire’s fifth and final season, but it also features a cameo by a major supporting character otherwise absent from Season 4: Soldier Boy.

Season 4’s post-credits scene opens with Homelander and President Calhoun in an unidentified government facility. As they walk the halls, Calhoun confirms that he only learned about an unspecified subject that morning at a classified briefing. Calhoun also insists he informed Homelander immediately after.

The camera then pulls back to reveal what they’re talking about: Soldier Boy’s stasis capsule from the end of The Boys Season 3. “You’ve gotta be f–king kidding me… this whole time,” Homelander mutters, approaching the pod. He then gazes down at Soldier Boy’s inert form, his face full of emotion. And that’s it: The Boys Season 4 post-credits scene is over!

How Are Homelander and Soldier Boy Connected?

It’s briefly touched on in The Boys Season 4, but to reiterate, Soldier Boy is Homelander’s father. As established in Season 3, Vought International used Soldier Boy’s sperm sample to create Homelander via artificial insemination.

This makes Soldier Boy and Homelander family, although the pair don’t exactly have a loving relationship. On the contrary, they trade blows on more than one occasion in The Boys Season 3, and Soldier Boy ultimately rebuffs Homelander in the finale, “The Instant White-Hot Wild.”

The Boys Season 4’s post-credits scene suggests that Homelander’s about to give his old man a second chance. The exact nature of the evil Superman pastiche’s plans for Soldier Boy remains unclear, however.

It’s likewise uncertain whether Soldier Boy — who, as we said, is hardly “Father of the Year” material — will want to go along with whatever scheme his son’s cooked up. So, we’ll just have to wait until The Boys Season 5 arrives to see how it all plays out!

All eight episodes of The Boys Season 4 are currently streaming on Prime Video.

