The Boys Season 4 is finally here, with Butcher and The Boys taking on Homelander and other power-hungry Supes. But is there more to come? Has Prime Video’s The Boys been renewed for Season 5? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Has Prime Video’s The Boys Been Renewed for Season 5?

Prime Video’s The Boys has been renewed for Season 5. It was renewed ahead of Season 4’s release, so while this season may end on a cliffhanger, you’re guaranteed one more season. That’s the good news. However, the bad news is that Season 5 is going to be the final season, as confirmed by showrunner Eric Kripke.

Prime Video announced Season 5 of The Boys on May 14, just a month before Season 4’s airing date. However, at the time, it didn’t indicate it was going to be the final season. “The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order,” Kripke said in the announcement.

Related: Is Prime Video’s Fallout TV Show Canon?

Season 4 sees the addition of Jeffrey Morgan as Joe Kessler, who is not the horrible creeper he is in the comics, though that doesn’t necessarily mean that The Boys can trust him. He’s a big name and likely to return for another outing. And The Boys themselves? You can count on them returning, though if you’ve read the comic, you’ll know they might not get through in one piece. Let’s face it – Butcher is bound to go out in a blaze of glory, not least because he’s only got a few months to live.

So, the answer to whether Prime Video’s The Boys has been renewed for Season 5 is yes.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy