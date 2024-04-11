Category:
Movies & TV

Is Prime Video’s Fallout TV Show Canon?

Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 10:05 am
Image Source: Amazon Prime

Prime Video has officially dropped its live-action Fallout show, and you may be wondering if it’s canon, so to find out the answer to your question, read on.

Recommended Videos

Is the Fallout TV Series Canon?

Yes, the Fallout TV series is canon. In November, Bethesda’s Todd Howard said that the company was treating the events of the show as canon. While it’s entirely possible they may choose to de-canonize or retcon some elements of it later, at the time of writing, it’s best to treat everything that happens in Prime Video’s Fallout as an official part of the series.

Without going into spoilers, there are some aspects of the existing Fallout canon that the franchise plays with, including fleshing out the causes of the nuclear war that ended the world, and several other elements. There are also a few things that tweak existing franchise canon in notable ways that I’ve already noticed proving controversial online. Overall, the series takes place quite late in the franchise timeline and in doing so answers questions about what happened to a lot of major players in the video game universe. That being said, if you haven’t played the games, the show is, in my opinion, pretty accessible.

Overall, reviews for Fallout Season 1 have been quite positive. At the time of writing, the show holds an 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 85 percent. I had the chance to watch the entire season before it officially released, and I can say that, as a long time fan of the series, I really enjoyed it overall.

Fallout Season 1 is available to stream now in its entirety on Prime Video. The show was created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. It stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins, among others.

Post Tag:
Fallout
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fallout Season 1: Power Armor, Explained
Brotherhood of Steel power armor in Fallout Season 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Fallout Season 1: Power Armor, Explained
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Fallout Season 1: What Is the Brotherhood of Steel?
Brotherhood of Steel knights in power armor and an elder in Fallout Season 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Fallout Season 1: What Is the Brotherhood of Steel?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Fallout Season 1: What Caused the Nuclear War?
Lucy MacLean in Wasteland house in Fallout Season 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Fallout Season 1: What Caused the Nuclear War?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fallout Season 1: Power Armor, Explained
Brotherhood of Steel power armor in Fallout Season 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Fallout Season 1: Power Armor, Explained
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Fallout Season 1: What Is the Brotherhood of Steel?
Brotherhood of Steel knights in power armor and an elder in Fallout Season 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Fallout Season 1: What Is the Brotherhood of Steel?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Fallout Season 1: What Caused the Nuclear War?
Lucy MacLean in Wasteland house in Fallout Season 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Fallout Season 1: What Caused the Nuclear War?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 11, 2024
Author
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan has been the Managing Editor at The Escapist since August 2023, during which time he's covered Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Starfield, and several other major releases. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.