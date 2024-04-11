Is Prime Video’s Fallout TV Show Canon?

Prime Video has officially dropped its live-action Fallout show, and you may be wondering if it’s canon, so to find out the answer to your question, read on.

Is the Fallout TV Series Canon?

Yes, the Fallout TV series is canon. In November, Bethesda’s Todd Howard said that the company was treating the events of the show as canon. While it’s entirely possible they may choose to de-canonize or retcon some elements of it later, at the time of writing, it’s best to treat everything that happens in Prime Video’s Fallout as an official part of the series.

Without going into spoilers, there are some aspects of the existing Fallout canon that the franchise plays with, including fleshing out the causes of the nuclear war that ended the world, and several other elements. There are also a few things that tweak existing franchise canon in notable ways that I’ve already noticed proving controversial online. Overall, the series takes place quite late in the franchise timeline and in doing so answers questions about what happened to a lot of major players in the video game universe. That being said, if you haven’t played the games, the show is, in my opinion, pretty accessible.

Overall, reviews for Fallout Season 1 have been quite positive. At the time of writing, the show holds an 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 85 percent. I had the chance to watch the entire season before it officially released, and I can say that, as a long time fan of the series, I really enjoyed it overall.

Fallout Season 1 is available to stream now in its entirety on Prime Video. The show was created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. It stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins, among others.

