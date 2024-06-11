The Boys to End With Gory Season 5 on Prime Video

The Boys has been relentlessly entertaining fans since it first debuted on Prime Video in the summer of 2019. Now, a mere two days before Season 4 splatters onto the small screen, writer and executive producer Eric Kripke has announced that The Boys Season 5 will be the series’ final.

Kripke tweeted the announcement on X, sharing that it was always his intention to end the series with the fifth season. According to the writer, ending the series at this point was “always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought,” which is a nod to the sinister corporation at the center of the series.

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

Kripke’s announcement also made it clear that fans of the gritty (and grisly) aspects of the show can expect nothing less as the series heads toward its finale. The writer tweeted that he is “thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax,” insinuating that the final seasons will continue the trend that has endeared The Boys to fans for years.

The announcement also included a redacted copy of the script from the fourth season’s finale, alongside a rather explicit declaration confirming that Season 5 of The Boys will be the last.

Fans who are still interested in the unique universe of The Boys will still be able to get their fix once the main series has concluded. The college spinoff series Gen V was renewed for a second season last year, and those plans are scheduled to continue despite the tragic passing of series star Chance Perdomo.

The beginning of the end is on the way, as the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 release on Amazon Prime Video on June 13th. There is no release window as of yet for the fifth and final season of the show.

