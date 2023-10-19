The Boys’ Gen V Spinoff Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Get ready for another dose of college students having weird sex and getting covered in blood. Gen V, the spin-off series from The Boys, has been renewed for Season 2 after the breakout success of the first. The renewal, somewhat surprisingly, comes only a few weeks before the first season’s finale bucking a trend of streaming shows based on hit IP getting second seasons even before the first one has aired.

“Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony,” Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. “From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with [executive producers] Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped Gen V become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. Gen V is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers.”

Related: Gen V Reveals First Look at Cameo from Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy

The first season of Gen V has definitely been a hit, even if it’s retreading a lot of young superhero cliches while doing it. What isn’t cliche is, in fact, the show’s unbridled violence and sex, which is both comically funny and darkly disturbing as it tells the tale of a group of super-powered college students trying to make their way at Godolkin University, a school for super-powered children. It’s anchored by a fantastic cast that includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. It’s also anchored by blood. So much blood.

Gen V‘s first season will conclude on November 3. Gen V Season 2 does not have a release date yet.