Gen V Reveals First Look at Cameo from Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy

A look at Jensen Ackles’ return as The Boys antagonist Soldier Boy in Gen V has been revealed.

Entertainment Weekly revealed a look at Ackles’ return as Soldier Boy in Gen V, which you can see below. The context for the cameo isn’t clear at this time. Speaking about the cameo and his dynamic with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, Ackles explained, “He and I were just, like, we were spitballing ideas and workshopping literally in between takes and coming up with a whole variety of takes.”

Ackles isn’t the only actor from The Boys that will appear in Gen V. Jessie T. Usher will reprise his role as A-Train alongside Chace Crawford as The Deep, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, and P.J. Byrne as filmmaker Adam Bourke.

The Boys Season 3 officially introduced Ackles as Soldier Boy. An early hero and member of the superhero team Payback, Soldier Boy temporarily worked with The Boys in their quest to take down Homelander and The Seven after they woke him up from cryosleep. However, the powerful supe eventually learned he was actually Homelander’s father, leading to complications. In the end, Billy Butcher and his team incapacitated Soldier Boy and put him back into cryosleep. Honestly, I can’t see The Boys bringing back Soldier Boy in a spin-off series, so my guess is that the cameo is set in the past.

A spin-off of The Boys, Gen V follows the young supes of Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, which is an organization akin to Marvel’s X-Men. Main characters include Marie Moreau, who has the power to manipulate blood; Andre Anderson, who can do the same with metal; Emma Meyer, who can change sizes; and many more.

Gen V will hit Prime Video on Sept. 29.