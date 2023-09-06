The Boys Spinoff Gen V Gets Bloody Red Band Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released a very, very bloody red band trailer for The Boys spinoff Gen V ahead of its September premiere date.

Specifically, the video, which you can see below, highlights some of the powers the superpowered students will wield, including some usual abilities like laser vision and shrinking. However, the trailer also gives us more footage of some puppet carnage, which will almost certainly have a completely logical explanation when we finally see the show for ourselves. While it seems the superpowered school of Godolkin University has some secrets, one thing is certain: these kids are “f***** up.”

Related: Gen V Teaser Trailer Reveals Superpowered College in The Boys World

Gen V is a spinoff of Amazon Prime Video’s brutal superhero show, The Boys, but it’s not the first time the streamer has dabbled in side stories for this universe. In March of 2022, we got to visit the world of The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology series dedicated to telling smaller—but still messed up—superhero adventures. As we’ve seen in some past Gen V trailers, the live-action show looks like it will stick closer to the original world it is based on. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for news on The Boys Season 4 after the show wrapped up Season 3 last summer. Unfortunately, until streamers and entertainment companies are ready to pay writers and actors fairly, it will likely be a long time before the show’s fourth season releases.

Gen V should help with the waiting in the meantime. Expect to tune into the show’s first episode when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video come September 29, 2023. For any future news on the company’s plans for The Boys universe, you can be sure to stay tuned for updates.