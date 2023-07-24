Movies & TVNews

Gen V Trailer Earns Place as The Boys Spinoff with Superhero Gore & Familiar Faces

By
0
Gen V Trailer Earns Place as The Boys Spinoff with Superhero Gore & Familiar Faces

Gen V looks like it will be right at home in the world of The Boys in a new trailer that features some not-so-friendly faces and enough blood to paint a college campus red. The video is essentially an extended version of the teaser we received late last year, as it gives us a peek into the powered-up lives of college-age superheroes. This time, however, the footage gives us a bit more information about the story and characters, putting the spotlight on stars like Clancy Brown, Chance Perdomo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and particularly Jaz Sinclair. Sinclair’s blood-bending character Marie Moreau gets the most screentime in the video by far, as we get a glimpse of the journey she’ll go through as she hopes to one day join the super group known as The Seven. You can see her explode some dude’s dick in the Gen V trailer below.

In-between the bloody action is a story that follows young supes who are on their way to becoming full-fledged superheroes. That means we can expect to see the show spend time showing us characters that are still learning what kind of people they want to be as they party their way through school. Seeing as this is a The Boys spinoff, though, not everyone wants to be the good guy, as the Gen V trailer cautions that “there are dangerous, evil people” at the super school. We’ll learn more about these characters and whatever is going on with those puppet scenes when Gen V premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 29, 2023.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe