Santino Rice on RuPaul's Drag Race, sitting behind a desk with two other judges.
Image: IMDB / Aaron Young/Logo
Category:
Movies & TV

Why Santino Rice Left RuPaul’s Drag Race

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 6, 2024 02:17 pm

RuPaul’s Drag Race shows no signs of slowing down, but if you’re a long-time watcher, you might be a little confused because a mainstay of the series just disappeared. Here’s what you need to know about why Santino Rice left RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Recommended Videos

Why Santino Rice Left RuPaul’s Drag Race

For all those nosy fans out there, there unfortunately has never been an official explanation from RuPaul, the makers of the show, or Santino Rice himself as to why he left the show. That’s pretty strange because fashion designer and TV personality Santino Rice had a pretty major role in the first few seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race. He was a judge on Seasons 1-6 and a guest in Season 7, and then nothing. 

Since then, the show’s judges have been Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, Carson Kressley, RuPaul, and, more recently, Ts Madison. Matthews and Kressley have all been on-board for 11 seasons, while Visage has been around for 15. 

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Are Gino and Jasmine Still Together? Answered

Visage was also around when Rice was a judge, but they have yet to say anything about Santino Rice’s departure. Googling the topic reveals speculation from fans and insiders about what went down, but there’s nothing solid to explain his departure anywhere on the Internet. It’s possible that, at some point in the future, Rice will share details, but nothing has cropped up on his social media, and it’s been nine years since he left the show.

So, while RuPaul’s Drag Race rolls on, concluding its 16th season in April 2024, it’s doing so without Santino Rice, and there’s no official explanation as to why he left. If you’re interested in more reality TV-realted content, here’s where The Circle is filmed.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is streaming on several platforms, including Paramount+ and Hulu with an MTV subscription.

Post Tag:
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Idea of You Ending, Explained
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
The Idea of You Ending, Explained
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson May 6, 2024
Read Article First Official Look at David Corenswet’s Superman Suit Kicks Off a New Era at DC
Superman Legacy has found its Lex Luthor in Nicholas Hoult
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
First Official Look at David Corenswet’s Superman Suit Kicks Off a New Era at DC
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 6, 2024
Read Article All American Idol Winners in Order
American Idol, three judges sitting at a blue desk.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
All American Idol Winners in Order
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Idea of You Ending, Explained
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
The Idea of You Ending, Explained
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson May 6, 2024
Read Article First Official Look at David Corenswet’s Superman Suit Kicks Off a New Era at DC
Superman Legacy has found its Lex Luthor in Nicholas Hoult
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
First Official Look at David Corenswet’s Superman Suit Kicks Off a New Era at DC
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 6, 2024
Read Article All American Idol Winners in Order
American Idol, three judges sitting at a blue desk.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
All American Idol Winners in Order
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 6, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.