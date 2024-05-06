If you’ve read 2017’s The Idea of You by Robinne Lee and were utterly crushed by the ending, the Prime Video movie might give you more hope for Hayes and Solène. The new movie has an ending that differs from the novel in some key ways.

Recommended Videos

The Idea of You Ending, Explained

The Idea of You tells the story of Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 39-year-old divorcee, and her relationship with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine). Several factors serve as obstacles to their romance, though. First, Hayes is 15 years younger than Solène in the film. More importantly, Hayes Campbell happens to be the lead singer of the globally famous boy band August Moon.

Hayes is an old soul, and the characters’ chemistry is incredible from the beginning. Their romance takes them around the world, but the weight of the attention placed on the relationship takes its toll on Solène and her daughter, Izzy (Ella Rubin). Despite their multiple attempts to make it work, the media and public scrutiny are too much for Solène and her daughter to bear.

Near the end of The Idea of You, Solène breaks up with Hayes for a second time. They profess their love for each other but acknowledge that the timing is wrong at that moment. They agree that if neither has found happiness in five years, they will reconnect and see where the relationship goes. Then, Izzy will be away at college, and Hayes will no longer be famous.

Related: Netflix’s Baby Reindeer’s Ending Explained

Do Solène & Hayes End Up Together in The Idea of You?

In the book, Hayes and Solène do not reconnect. Solène breaks up with Hayes, and even though he attempts to contact her repeatedly, she doesn’t ever respond. Eventually, he just stops trying, and the two never connect again.

The film, however, gives a much more hopeful ending for Hayes and Solène. After the five-year time jump, we see Solène watching Hayes perform as a solo act on The Graham Norton Show on BBC America. In that moment, we know she has never truly moved on from him. In his interview after the performance, Hayes tells Norton that he has time off scheduled and will be spending it in Los Angeles because there’s someone he wants to see. Like Solène, Hayes is still in love.

In The Idea of You‘s first act, their romance is initially kindled when Hayes visits Solène’s art studio. At the film’s end, we leave the couple when he returns to the studio after five years. This moment indicates that they are both starting again and picking up where they left off. We don’t know with certainty what happens to them, but the film makes it evident that they get back together.

And that’s The Idea of You ending, explained.

The Idea of You is streaming now on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more