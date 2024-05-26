Stewardess Sierra Storm featured in the fourth season of the nautical reality TV show Below Deck but didn’t figure into any other season. So what happened to Sierra Storm from Below Deck? Here’s the explanation.

What Happened To Sierra Storm From Below Deck? Explained

Unlike some of the show’s cast, Sierra Storm was only on Below Deck for one season and seems to have returned to a normal life out of the reality TV limelight. The show leaned into the tension — “butting heads” as Bravo calls it — between Sierra and Kelley Johnson, though it’s anyone’s guess how much of that was editing.

Whatever the reason, Storm left the show after Season 4, which was back in December 2016. Since then, she doesn’t seem to have tried to build on her reality TV appearance. Reality Titbit states that she became a flight attendant, and while the site doesn’t provide a source, there’s a Reddit thread that comes to a similar conclusion. That thread includes a LinkedIn account supposedly linked to Sierra Storm, but that account has since moved or been deactivated, so it’s impossible to confirm. However, a few Redditors suggest that the show deliberately attempted to paint her as a ditzy blonde.

Storm has an Instagram account, which currently has 10K followers, but there’s only one picture, and the account’s reels/stories are at least two years old. It does look as if she’s kept up with her interest in Yoga, but beyond that, she’s just living a normal life. There are no clues about her current career.

So there’s no concrete evidence of what Sierra Storm has done after leaving Below Deck, just rumors she was a flight attendant at some point. But it appears that Storm has stepped away from the limelight and has gotten back to living a normal life, not attempting to capitalize on her Below Deck appearances in any way.

Ultimately, the answer to what happened to Sierra Storm from Below Deck is that she just got on with her life.

Below Deck is streaming now on Peacock.

