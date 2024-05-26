The romantic drama Virgin River, adapting Robyn Carr’s novels of the same name, has been a steady streaming hit for Netflix. With a sixth season in production, here is the real world location that brings the series’ eponymous small town setting to life.

Where Is Virgin River Filmed?

Image via Netflix

Despite ostensibly being set in mountainous Northern California, Virgin River is actually filmed throughout the British Columbia province of Canada. As one might imagine, the town of Virgin River is a fictional setting created for the novels and show. The town of Virgin River is largely filmed in Snug Cove, a community on the east coast of Bowen Island facing Horseshoe Bay, with many establishing shots of the town and its local landmarks taken from Snug Cove. Many of the show’s interior scenes are filmed on set, utilizing studio space in nearby Vancouver.

Other towns and cities throughout British Columbia used for filming locations in Virgin River include Squamish, Port Coquitlam, New Westminster, Burnaby, and Agassiz. More specifically, Doc Mullins’ clinic is located in New Westminster. The exterior of Jack’s Grill is actually a restaurant in Brackendale, a small town just north of Squamish within the larger town’s overarching municipal district.

Some of the scenic exteriors around the town of Virgin River use the picturesque landscape around Squamish as filming locations for the series. The waterfalls occasionally seen in the show are filmed at Shannon Falls Provincial Park while other exterior shots and scenes are filmed at Fraser Foreshore Park. The caretaker’s cabin in Virgin River is filmed on location at Murdo Frazer Park in North Vancouver. All of these exterior locations can be found throughout British Columbia.

In addition to its captivatingly absurd romance and strong ensemble cast, Virgin River excels at highlighting the beauty of its rugged exteriors and rustic small towns. For anyone looking to see these breathtaking sights for themselves, you now know where the Netflix original series is filmed.

