Warning: The follow article about when Virgin River Season 6 comes out contains spoilers for Season 5.

Virgin River Season 5, Part 2 was just released by Netflix today. But considering the cliffhanger the season left us with, the question on everyone’s mind is now, when does Virgin River Season 6 come out? The answer is, sadly, not as soon as we would want it to.

When Does Virgin River Season 6 Come Out

The good news is that there is going to be a Season 6. Netflix renewed the show for Season 6 before Season 5 even premiered. The season is set to have 10 episodes, two less than Seasons 4 and 5, but will focus more on Mel and Jack. Considering Mel and Jack are the main characters, that seems like a pretty good call – and one most fans will probably be on board with.

Writing for Season 6 began in early 2023, and production was meant to start in the summer of 2023. However, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed production for Virgin River, as well as a great deal of other shows and movies. That meant that writing for the season was not completed in time, and production wasn’t able to start as planned.

As of October 9th, however, the Virgin River writers have been back at work after the WGA strike officially ended. There has been no confirmed date for production to start, but both Martin Henderson and Annette O’Toole indicated on social media that it would start soon. If the show does indeed start filming in the next few months, a late 2024 or early 2025 premiere for Season 6 might not be out of the question.

What Can We Expect to See in Virgin River Season 6?

Virgin River Season 5 ends on a cliffhanger. Mel finally finds her biological father, and after initially rejecting her, he comes back to find her. He tells her he wants to be in her life, but there’s more. We just don’t know what it is because that’s exactly where the season ends. Mel, Jack, and viewers will have to wait until the Season 6 premiere to figure out what else Mel’s father might have to say.

Season 6 is also likely to go over the revelation that Brady’s new girlfriend, Lark, isn’t actually who she seems, that Wes Logan’s body has been identified, and hopefully also have time to get into Mel and Jack’s actual wedding – and perhaps Hope and Doc’s as well. That’s more in line with the contemporary romance Virgin River bills itself as, after all.