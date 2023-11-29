Virgin River is returning for Season 5, Part 2, on November 30. But where exactly is the small-town drama available to watch? The answer is pretty simple, as all five seasons of the show are available in one convenient place.

Where to Watch Virgin River Season 5

Virgin River, an adaptation of Robyn Carr’s contemporary romance novels, is a Netflix original and, as such, is available to stream on Netflix. The show released the first part of Season 5, consisting of 10 episodes, on September 7th. Part 2, which consists of just two episodes – billed by Netflix as the “Christmas episodes” – is set to be released on November 30th.

The show follows nurse practitioner Mel Monroe, who moves to the remote town of Virgin River in search of a fresh start. Once she gets there, however, she discovers that small-town living isn’t exactly as relaxing as she was expecting it to be. There’s the prerequisite love triangle, the grumpy boss who ends up becoming a surrogate father figure, the town Major who takes a while to warm up, and yes, the town gossips.

But Virgin River is also not just like any small town. There’s real drama – including an actual drug ring and a leading man with some PTSD. Plus, every episode ends on the kind of cliffhanger that makes playing the next episode a necessity. Thankfully, it’s a Netflix show, so that’s actually a possibility.

Has Virgin River Been Renewed for Season 6?

Ahead of the fifth-season premiere of the show, Netflix renewed Virgin River for a sixth season, which is set to consist of ten episodes. That’s two episodes less than the last two seasons of the show, which have consisted of twelve. And though six seasons seems like a pretty good place to wrap up the story, in reality, it’s unlikely Netflix is planning to do so. At least, as long as the numbers are good – not that Netflix is going to share those with us.

The Robyn Carr book series the show is based on is on its 22nd book, so the show has plenty of material to pull from. And though Season 6 is set to have two episodes fewer than Seasons 4 and 5, it will focus more on Mel and Jack, the main couple of the series, something fans have been asking for. If the fans are happy with what they get from Mel and Jack, Virgin River might still have a 7th and maybe even an 8th season in it. Hopefully, they’re both full of romance and not more drug rings.