Netflix’s Baby Reindeer is one hell of a ride, packing an awful lot into just seven episodes. But how does it all end? Here’s Netflix’s Baby Reindeer’s ending explained.

Baby Reindeer ends with Donny’s stalker, Martha, being sent to jail and Donny trying to move on with his life. At least, that’s the short version. There’s much more going on and at least one scene that calls Donny’s judgement in question.

Baby Reindeer follows the story of Donny Dunn, an aspiring comedian who’s stalked by a woman who walks into the bar where he works. His experiences with her also bring up the traumatic memory of the man who raped him, several years earlier. Here’s how that final episode unfolds.

Donny goes viral for breaking down on stage in the previous episode, which gives his career a boost and with Martha apparently having stopped stalking him, everything’s going fine(ish).

However, Martha takes offense to him talking about her on stage, in interviews and the like, and he resumes stalking him. He consults the police who advise him to make notes of anything particularly threatening she says.

Donny also tells his parents the truth, about his stalker, his rape, and his sexuality, and while his father sits there stony-faced, he then hints he was abused growing up in the Catholic Church. They comfort him and when Martha’s voicemails become threatening enough, she is arrested and, pleading guilty, is sentenced to nine months in prison. She’s also subject to a five-year restraining order.

But, despite this, Donny becomes obsessed with understanding Martha, poring over her voicemails texts and so on. Donny’s ex-girlfriend Keeley is able to pull him out of his mania and she moves back into Keeley’s mother’s house. He never gets back with Teri, who has moved on and is all but done with comedy.

However, he still has another trauma to deal with, his rape at the hands of Darrien. He visits Darrien but instead of outright confronting him, they end up talking like old pals. Darrien offers him a job which he seemingly accepts.

Think that seems like a bad move? You’re right and Donny seems to realise it as he gets outside and starts panicking. He heads to a local pub and buys a drink, only to realise he’s forgotten his wallet. The barman agrees to give it him on the house, echoing the scene where Donny met Martha.

So where does this leave Martha and Donny? Martha is behind bars, and we learn that ‘baby reindeer’ is the name of a toy she once had. Donny, while free of Martha for now, is weighed down by his trauma and has a lot to deal with still.

